Dodgers opening day vs. Diamondbacks: Live score updates, highlights

It’s time for Dodger baseball!
The words of the great Vin Scully will be on the minds of Dodgers fans everywhere today as the team opens its 62nd year in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers are looking to put the painful memories of the last two Octobers behind them as they look to become the first team since 1923 to win a championship after falling in consecutive World Series appearances. The team has plenty of reason for optimism with one of the strongest rosters in the National League, but 162 challenges await before postseason redemption can be found.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT. If you can’t make it out to Chavez Ravine today or can’t get the game on television, The Times will have inning-by-inning updates from the game from veteran baseball writer Mike DiGiovanna.
Brock Stewart gets final spot on Dodgers' opening-day roster
A few hours before they took the field at Dodger Stadium to begin the 2019 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers on Thursday morning announced their opening-day roster — and Brock Stewart is on it.
Stewart will occupy the only vacancy that had been up for grabs over the final few days of spring training. The right-hander will begin the season serving as a long man in the Dodgers’ bullpen. The Dodgers wanted someone who could pitch multiple innings in that spot because Julio Urias and Walker Buehler, two-fifths of the starting rotation, will be limited in the early going.
Dodger Stadium ready for opening day
Lighter and healthier, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen brimming with confidence
Kenley Jansen remains confident. He might have given up more home runs last season than the previous two combined. He might have stumbled in the World Series two years in a row. His velocity might have dropped off for good. But he learned that unyielding confidence was mandatory from his time as a light-hitting catcher in the minors, back when slumps were standard and he let them snowball.
“Always confident,” Jansen said outside the tunnel to the clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. “That’s something that never goes away for me. Even if things aren’t going great, I’m still going to be confident. That’s what keeps you here in the big leagues.”
The Dodgers begin their pursuit of a seventh consecutive National League West title, third straight National League pennant and first World Series championship since 1988 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Imagining a world in which they accomplish those feats without Jansen’s cutter overwhelming hitters for the next seven months is difficult. He is the linchpin of a bullpen that added setup man Joe Kelly and will rely on Pedro Baez picking up where he left off last fall. If Jansen reverts to his 2018 form, the bullpen could emerge as an obstacle in their quest.
Podcast: A look at the Dodgers and the rest of MLB as season gets underway
Dodgers beat writer Jorge Castillo, Angels beat writer Maria Torres and Times national baseball columnist Andy McCullough break down what to expect from the 2019 baseball season.
Can Dodgers become first team since 1923 to win World Series after falling twice in a row?
Manager Dave Roberts does not hesitate when asked the question. After two heartbreaks, after two chances to win the Dodgers’ first World Series since 1988, what makes him believe this year’s iteration will end its season in celebration?
“We’re a better ballclub than we were last year,” Roberts asserts.
History is not on the Dodgers’ side. They are vying to become the first National League club to advance to the World Series three straight seasons since the St. Louis Cardinals accomplished the feat in 1942, 1943 and 1944. And they are attempting to become the first team to win a World Series after consecutive defeats since the New York Yankees captured the 1923 championship after falling twice.
They’ll strive to make history in an improved NL, where competition has stiffened in the East and Central divisions but the West remains theirs to lose. It was theirs to lose last season too, and the Dodgers almost lost it, needing a 163rd game to swat away the Colorado Rockies and claim their sixth consecutive division title after a miserable start.
Taste-testing Dodger Stadium’s new food, including a brazen $21 sandwich
The Dodgers are upping their food game this season, adding eight new items to the snack bar roster, including an audacious 16½-inch sausage sandwich.
Six items are new, but two had a limited run in the 2018 playoffs, and proved so popular they made the regular-season lineup.
For years, Southern California ballparks failed to reflect the range and creativity of the region’s food scene. They still don’t. But they’re creeping closer, one base hit at a time.
Dodgers Dugout: Why the Dodgers will win the NL West again
Houston Mitchell breaks down why the Dodgers will be the best team in the National League West this year:
-- The other NL West teams aren’t that great. It’s possible the Dodgers finish as the only team with a winning record in the division.
-- Full seasons from Corey Seager and Justin Turner will offset the loss of Manny Machado. Seager may be a bit rusty and may get off to a slow start, but he is too talented for any extended slump.
-- The Dodgers have the best pitching in the division, even with Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill on the shelf. Walker Buehler, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Julio Urias and Ross Stripling are the best rotation in the division.