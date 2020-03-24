Dodgers will beat Giants on opening day, guaranteed

Dodger Stadium would be rocking Thursday — opening day, the Dodgers against the despised San Francisco Giants, a sellout crowd cheering Clayton Kershaw.

Don’t let the sports shutdown get you down, Dodgers fans.

On Thursday afternoon, MLB Network will air this program: opening day from Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers against the despised San Francisco Giants, a sellout crowd cheering Clayton Kershaw.

Spoiler alert: The game is from 2013, and the Dodgers win, 4-0.

The Dodgers scored the game’s first run on the first and only career home run from a future Hall of Famer. The game’s last out was made by a player who once hit three home runs in a World Series game.

You can read all about that big Dodgers home run here, see it for yourself here, and watch the game replay on MLB Network on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT.