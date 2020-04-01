Dodgers TV blackout ends: Spectrum deal puts SportsNet LA on AT&T platforms

If there’s a baseball season in 2020, many more Dodgers fans across the region will finally be able to watch their team from home.

Spectrum announced Wednesday it reached an agreement to carry SportsNet LA, the Dodgers’ television home, on AT&T video platforms, including DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-Verse TV and AT&T Now in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii, beginning immediately.

SportsNet LA started airing Wednesday on DirecTV Channel 690. U-Verse TV also has already picked up SportsNet LA, and AT&T and AT&T TV Now are scheduled to add the channel April 8.

The deal ends a six-year stalemate between the two parties since the Dodgers agreed to a record 25-year, $8.35-billion television deal in January 2013 and granted Time Warner Cable exclusive marketing rights for the channel.

Charter Communications bought Time Warner four years ago, but had been unable to reach an agreement with DirecTV and other local providers. SportsNet LA had reached less than half of the Southern California market. That finally changed Wednesday.

The baseball season, which would have been underway, is delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus crisis.

“As anxious as we all are for the ongoing pandemic to end and for the 2020 season to begin, we now have even more reason to be excited because this agreement will make Dodger baseball games and programming available for our fans on Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV, and AT&T TV NOW,” Stan Kasten, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers, said in a statement. “I want to thank AT&T and Spectrum Networks for coming together on this agreement. We are eager to get this season started once it is deemed safe to do so everywhere.”

While some Dodgers fans immediately reacted on social media suggesting the announcement must be an April Fool’s joke, it was no joke that fans had missed six years of highlights — including Vin Scully’s final years, Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter, and six consecutive National League West championships.

In 2013, Guggenheim Baseball Management — then the Dodgers’ new owners — struck a record $8.35 billion deal with Time Warner Cable. The 25-year contract guaranteed the Dodgers all the money, with TWC responsible for marketing the channel to other cable and satellite operators in Southern California.

However, when SportsNet LA launched in 2014, no other major operator had agreed to carry the channel. DirecTV led the resistance, arguing the asking price of $5 per month for every subscriber was too high for a channel devoted to one team, and a channel many subscribers would not choose to watch.

At the time, an estimated 70% of local households could not receive the channel. In 2016, after Charter Communications bought TWC and slapped the Spectrum name on both, a majority of homes in the Los Angeles market could get SportsNet LA.

By then, however, many fans had decided to stick with DirecTV, which had offered free Sunday Ticket and other enticements to customers calling to complain about the absence of SportsNet LA. In 2016, the Department of Justice sued AT&T, alleging its DirecTV subsidiary had violated antitrust law by acting as a “ringleader” in sharing negotiating information among rival cable and satellite operators.

“The ultimate result: Many consumers in L.A. had fewer — or no — means by which to watch the Dodgers channel,” the lawsuit read.

AT&T denied the charges. The government settled the case the next year, with no fines for AT&T and no requirement for DirecTV to carry SportsNet LA.

The cold war persisted, with the Dodgers blaming DirecTV for refusing to negotiate. The Dodgers instead worked with Spectrum to air a handful of games each year on KTLA.