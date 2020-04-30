Dodgers offer refunds or credit to ticket holders for home games in March, April

The Dodgers on Thursday announced they are offering account credits or — with an additional step — refunds to people who bought tickets through the organization to March and April home games canceled because of Major League Baseball’s shutdown.

The rollout of the message, however, caused some confusion. An outline of the policy on the team’s website, which also was posted on the Dodgers’ Twitter account, did not include the word refund. The only mention of a refund was at the bottom of emails sent to ticket holders.

In the email, people were directed to contact their ticket representative for a refund. They can also call (866) 363-4377 and choose option 6. If no action is taken, the franchise will give the ticket holder an account credit with a 10% bonus that can be used for events in 2020 or 2021.

The policy covers 19 games scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium, including two exhibition games in the Freeway Series against the Angels.

The 10% bonus can be used for any home games at Dodger Stadium, including playoff games, or prepaid parking for any home games, including the playoffs. Season ticket holders can also use the bonus for food and beverages at most concession stands and restaurants, merchandise at most team stores and kiosks, or a donation to the Dodgers Foundation’s local COVID-19 relief efforts.

MLB teams began announcing adjusted ticket policies this week after receiving the green light from the commissioner’s office. Previously, refunds were only available to games that were canceled, but games not played in March and April were considered postponed by MLB.

The situation led to two fans filing a lawsuit against MLB, its teams, and four ticket companies April 20.