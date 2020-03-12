MLB to suspend spring training indefinitely because of coronavirus pandemic

Major League Baseball will suspend all spring training indefinitely in Arizona and Florida in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While five spring training games in Florida remained underway on Thursday, the slate in Arizona, which included the Dodgers playing against the Chicago Cubs were cancelled.

The Dodgers are currently scheduled to host the San Francisco Giants on opening day March 26 at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels, who were not in action Thursday, are scheduled to play a season-opening series on the road against the Astros in Houston.

The decision comes after the NHL NBA, MLS and the ATP Tour announced the suspension of their respective seasons Several collegiate conferences also have canceled their respective basketball tournaments.