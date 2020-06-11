Dodgers select a pair of pitchers in the second round of the MLB draft

The Dodgers have spent the first two rounds of the 2020 MLB draft bolstering their system with right-handed pitchers — in particular college right-handers from the south.

After taking Bobby Miller of Louisville in the first round Wednesday, the Dodgers on Thursday chose East Tennessee State‘s Landon Knack with the 60th pick and Texas Tech‘s Clayton Beeter with the 66th selection.

Knack is a fifth-year senior, a rarity to be selected so early in the draft. Baseball America ranked him as the best college senior pitcher in the draft. The MLB Network broadcast said he could be the best fifth-year senior prospect since David Freese, who was drafted out of South Alabama in the ninth round in 2006.

His senior status means he will likely sign for less than his pick’s slot value of $1,157,400 because he can’t use returning to college as negotiation leverage. That would give the Dodgers more money to spend from their bonus pool later to sign players picked later the draft.

The 22-year-old Knack is a formidable talent. Formally a two-way player for two seasons in junior college, Knack focused on pitching at East Tennessee State and displayed a jump in velocity. His fastball climbed from the low 90s to touching 98 mph. In four starts before his 2020 season was shut down, he went 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA, 51 strikeouts and one walk across 25 innings.

Knack comes from Dodgers area scout Marty Lamb’s territory, joining Miller, Walker Buehler, Will Smith, and Matt Beaty as recent notable draft picks Lamb scouted.

A few minutes later, the Dodgers chose Beeter with a compensation pick they received from the Minnesota Twins as part of a trade for Kenta Maeda in February.

A redshirt sophomore, Beeter underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017. He returned as a reliever in 2019 and struggled with command, walking 8.7 batters per nine innings in 21 appearances. He improved in that department in his four starts in 2020, posting a 2.14 ERA with 33 strikeouts and four walks over 21 innings.

The slot value for Beeter’s pick is $1,003,300. The Dodgers own three more picks Thursday in the five-round draft.