Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Jared Jones, Isaiah Greene, Jake Vogel lead local players taken during second day of MLB draft

Huntington Beach's Jake Vogel was taken by the Dodgers in the third round of Thursday's MLB draft.
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 11, 2020
6:07 PM
Share

Huntington Beach baseball coach Benji Medure has been a Dodgers fan since he was a child, so when his favorite team took his standout outfielder, Jake Vogel, in the third round of Thursday’s MLB draft, Medure was more than excited.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Medure said.

Vogel, a UCLA signee, will have to decide whether to sign with the Dodgers or join UCLA, where he was tabbed to replaced first-round pick Garrett Mitchell in the Bruins’ lineup. He was the 100th player selected.

“He’s good either way,” Medure said.

Vogel has lots of speed and displayed improving power during the short spring season stopped because of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“He had a really good winter,” Medure said. “Once the season started, he took off. He has a lot of pop.”

The highest Southern California player taken on day two of the draft was La Mirada right-hander Jared Jones, who was chosen by the Pirates in the second round with the No. 44 pick. The Texas signee was considered one of the best pitchers in California.

Outfielder Isaiah Greene of Corona went to the Mets in the second round. Mira Costa outfielder Petey Halpin was selected by the Indians in the third round.

Former Peninsula pitcher Nick Frasso of Loyola Marymount was chosen by the Blue Jays with the No. 106 pick in the fourth round.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement