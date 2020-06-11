Jared Jones, Isaiah Greene, Jake Vogel lead local players taken during second day of MLB draft

Huntington Beach baseball coach Benji Medure has been a Dodgers fan since he was a child, so when his favorite team took his standout outfielder, Jake Vogel, in the third round of Thursday’s MLB draft, Medure was more than excited.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Medure said.

Vogel, a UCLA signee, will have to decide whether to sign with the Dodgers or join UCLA, where he was tabbed to replaced first-round pick Garrett Mitchell in the Bruins’ lineup. He was the 100th player selected.

With their 3rd-round pick (No. 100 overall) of the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Dodgers select Huntington Beach (CA) HS OF Jake Vogel, No. 82 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/3THQpkFz4n



Watch live: https://t.co/cmm19LFrdg pic.twitter.com/AzRobmMmZ0 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 12, 2020

“He’s good either way,” Medure said.

Vogel has lots of speed and displayed improving power during the short spring season stopped because of COVID-19.

“He had a really good winter,” Medure said. “Once the season started, he took off. He has a lot of pop.”

Jared Jones' slider is devastating. Pirates will be very happy.https://t.co/PVIZCyE3My — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 11, 2020

The highest Southern California player taken on day two of the draft was La Mirada right-hander Jared Jones, who was chosen by the Pirates in the second round with the No. 44 pick. The Texas signee was considered one of the best pitchers in California.

With their compensation #MLBDraft pick (No. 69 overall), the #Mets select Corona HS OF Isaiah Greene, No. 62 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/fFqYIrb8om



Watch live: https://t.co/cmm19LX2BQ pic.twitter.com/KjZYXLXtpV — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 11, 2020

Outfielder Isaiah Greene of Corona went to the Mets in the second round. Mira Costa outfielder Petey Halpin was selected by the Indians in the third round.

Former Peninsula pitcher Nick Frasso of Loyola Marymount was chosen by the Blue Jays with the No. 106 pick in the fourth round.

