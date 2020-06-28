Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Two Dodgers minor league pitchers suspended for violating MLB drug policy

Dodgers minor league pitchers Juan Idrogo and Reza Aleaziz were among four players suspended for violating MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 
June 28, 2020
Dodgers minor league pitchers Juan Idrogo and Reza Aleaziz were among four players suspended for violating MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the league announced Sunday.

Idrogo, who was suspended for 72 games, is a Venezuelan signed to a minor league contract a year ago at age 16. He spent the season in the Dominican Summer League.

Aleaziz, who was suspended for 50 games, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State in 2018. The 24-year-old right-hander was 4-0 last season with a 2.37 ERA in 25 relief appearances at Class-A Ogden and high Class-A Rancho Cucamonga.

