Dodgers

Dodgers awarded the 2022 All-Star game after this year’s event is canceled

Dodger Stadium from above.
Dodger Stadium is set to host the 2022 MLB All-Star game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
July 3, 2020
8:51 AM
Dodger Stadium will get its All-Star game — in 2022.

The Dodgers were scheduled to play host to the All-Star game July 14, but the start of the 2020 season has been delayed to July 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The All-Star game was officially canceled Friday, and the 2022 game was awarded to the Dodgers.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The 2021 game already had been awarded to the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers last played host to the All-Star game in 1980. The Angels and San Diego Padres each have hosted the game twice since then.

The league said it would honor its pledge to make $1.7 million in “All-Star legacy” charitable contributions this year, including upgrades to youth baseball fields in South Los Angeles, Lincoln Heights and Chinatown and the construction of a courtyard at a downtown center for homeless veterans.

Dodgers
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

