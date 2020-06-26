MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium? Not in 2020, maybe in 2022

The fans of Los Angeles have waited 40 years for baseball’s All-Star game. That wait will go on for at least another two years, but the game will return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980.

The Dodgers had been scheduled to play host to the All-Star game July 14, but the start of the 2020 season has been delayed to July 23 because of the coronavirus outbreak. As Major League Baseball officials complete the 2020 schedule, they also are working on a new date for a Dodger Stadium All-Star game.

The 2021 game is set for Atlanta. League officials have been advised that the Los Angeles Convention Center — the intended site of a fan festival — has better availability for 2022 than for the following years.

A Dodgers official said the team had “nothing to announce.” A fan who inquired about refunds was told the team was awaiting official confirmation from MLB that the game had been canceled.

The All-Star game for Major League Soccer was scheduled July 29, with LAFC as the host. When MLS called off the game, the league announced that the game would be played in Los Angeles next year. It is uncertain if MLB can finalize a new all-star date for Dodger Stadium by the time the league announces the 2020 schedule next week.

The only future all-star games awarded in MLB: Atlanta next year, and Philadelphia in 2026, the latter to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.