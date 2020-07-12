Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen feeling better after positive coronavirus test

Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen revealed Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus , but has recovered and is participating in the team’s training camp.

Jansen had been one of the most notable missing players during the first weeks of the Dodgers’ camp, though the reason for his absence wasn’t initially disclosed by the team.

Jansen said his son was the first member of his family to test positive, but everyone in his household has recovered.

“It is real,” Jansen, who experienced symptoms, said of the virus. “Everyone in the world, take it serious. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, trust me, it happens so fast. Once my son got it, I’ve seen how fast it can spread. We tried to do everything, but we all got it in the house.”

Jansen said he has resumed throwing and believes he will be ready to pitch when the delayed MLB season begins on July 23. Last year, the closer recorded 33 saves and a 3.71 ERA. He missed the All-Star Game for the first time since 2015.