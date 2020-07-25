Dodgers done in by poor baserunning, Alex Wood’s faulty command in loss to Giants

The Dodgers pounded the San Francisco Giants in their first two games of the 2020 season by pouncing on mistakes. On Saturday, the script was flipped.

The Giants capitalized on bad baserunning and Alex Wood’s faulty command to hand the Dodgers their first loss, 5-4, at Dodger Stadium.

Wood gave up three runs in just three innings. The Dodgers, with no help from poor baserunning, couldn’t string together hits until late.

The Dodgers killed their own potential rally in the fourth inning with two baserunning blunders. Chris Taylor led off with a single but was thrown out attempting to advance to third base when a throw from center field bounced away from the third baseman. Moments later, Joc Pederson was doubled off at first base after Kiké Hernández’s flyout to center field.

The Dodgers committed another gaffe on the basepaths when Austin Barnes was doubled off at first base on Mookie Betts’s lineout to the shortstop.

The Dodgers’ best chance to overcome the mistakes came in the eighth inning when the Giants pushed the door open. Max Muncy got hit by a pitch for the second time to lead off the inning. Betts lined out and Cody Bellinger forced Muncy at second..

Justin Turner, who doubled twice, then hit a routine ground ball to third baseman Donovan Solano that should have ended the inning. Instead, the ball rolled past Solano. Turner ended up at second base with Bellinger at third. Corey Seager cashed in the error with a two-run single to right field.

Taylor singled and Pederson was plunked to load the bases before Hernández grounded out to end the inning. Will Smith clubbed a leadoff home run in the ninth inning, but Trevor Gott retired the next three hitters to secure the save.

The Dodgers spent the day playing from behind because of Wood’s struggles in his first start as a Dodger since 2018.

The Dodgers traded Wood along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer to Cincinnati in December 2018 for two prospects and Homer Bailey. The Dodgers wanted to shed salary. They ended up fleecing the Reds.

Of the four players traded to Cincinnati, only Farmer remains with the organization. Jeter Downs, one of the two prospects the Dodgers received, was part of the package sent to the Boston Red Sox for Betts. The other, Josiah Gray, is the Dodgers’ second-ranked pitching prospect.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood gave up three runs in three innings and struggled with his command. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Wood’s Reds career lasted seven starts. He spent the season’s first four months on the injured list with a back issue. He posted a 5.80 earned-run average and gave up 11 home runs in 35 2/3 innings. He was placed on the injured list again in September and didn’t pitch again.

Wood re-signed with the Dodgers to occupy a spot at the back of the rotation. That place was seemingly solidified when the club acquired David Price. But Wood’s importance has amplified since the Dodgers began training camp.

First, Price elected not to play this season. Then Walker Buehler reported to camp behind the other starters. He didn’t pitch in an intrasquad or exhibition game, and his first start Tuesday against the Houston Astros probably will be abbreviated. To top it off, Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list hours before making his opening day start.

Those events, coupled with the losses of Hyun-Jin Ryu, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda during the offseason, have left the Dodgers with thinner rotation depth than previous years to begin the season.

So instead of Kershaw, Buehler and Price starting the Dodgers’ first three games, it was rookie Dustin May, Ross Stripling and Wood. May and Stripling helped topple the Giants, a team projected to finish with one of the worst records in the majors, to begin the season, but Wood was ineffective Saturday.

The left-hander couldn’t shake command problems in his three innings. He issued three walks, allowed a run to score on a wild pitch, and needed 31 pitches to escape the second inning. He struck out four, threw 69 pitches and surrendered a solo home run to Wilmer Flores.

Dennis Santana relieved Wood in the fourth inning and gave up a two-run double to Solano. Those were the only runs the Dodgers’ five relievers gave up, but they proved to be the difference.