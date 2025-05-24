Carson rallies at Dodger Stadium to win first City Section baseball title

Carson players celebrate after a 3-1 win over Banning in the City Section Division I final at Dodger Stadium.

On a field of dreams, Carson left-handed pitcher Anthony Dorado created a dream moment, throwing his glove toward the dugout after the final out at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon to launch a joyous victory dogpile for the new City Section Division I baseball champions.

“It feels so good,” Dorado said. “A lot of people didn’t believe in us.”

Carson wins its first City Section baseball title 3-1 over Banning. DI. pic.twitter.com/S4eY5Zo9Fu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2025

When left fielder Xavier Allen made the catch for the third out in the bottom of the seventh, Carson’s 3-1 comeback win over Marine League rival Banning became official. It was an improbable path to become the school’s first City baseball champion after failing in eight previous attempts.

Juno Carrillo two-run single. Carson 3-1 over Banning. pic.twitter.com/OE4tLMhZkl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2025

The team started the season 1-9.

“We told them we’re not going to give up on you; don’t give up on us,” coach Michael Kunipo-Aguirre said.

Carson (19-13) certainly didn’t give up Saturday despite being down 1-0 through six innings to Banning pitcher Anthony Camarena.

Then came a three-run rally in the top of the seventh that started with a one-out single and two-base error that left Kris Sinclair on third base. There were two plays at the plate in the inning, the first a tag the umpire ruled the runner safe to tie the score and the second the umpire ruled the runner out after an attempted squeeze bunt. That set the stage for Juno Carrillo to deliver the key blow, a two-run tie-breaking single.

Carson was 0-8 in finals. No more pic.twitter.com/eAkpVkl8d5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2025

Dorado struck out three and walked none. He had been shut down for several weeks to help his arm recover and Carson stuck to the plan despite having to go 11 innings on Wednesday in a semifinal victory that ended with a walk-off home run by Allen.

Fernando Barajas had a double and single for Carson and James Markel added two hits.

Banning catcher Matthew Gonzalez was impressive throughout, throwing out two runners trying to steal second base. Brandon Villarreal had a triple and single. Camarena struck out three and walked one in 6 2/3 innings.

Both schools are expected to participate in the Southern California regional playoffs that begin in two weeks.