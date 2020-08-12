Dodgers lineup vs. San Diego Padres: Joe Kelly’s suspension reduced, Tony Gonsolin will take mound

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly’s eight-game suspension for throwing at Houston Astros batters was reduced to five games Wednesday after his appeal, the team announced Wednesday.

Kelly was suspended after throwing a 3-0 fastball behind Alex Bregman’s head in the first game of a two-game series against the Astros on July 28. He threw a curveball near Carlos Correa’s head later in the inning that Correa believed was intentional.

Correa glared at Kelly and the two exchanged words before benches cleared, adding another episode in the feud between the teams after the Astros’ cheating during their 2017 championship season was discovered over the offseason.

Major League Baseball decided on an eight-game ban, equivalent to 22 games in a 162-game season, citing Kelly’s previous suspension for intentionally throwing at a hitter in 2018. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was given a one-game suspension and served it the next day.

Kelly immediately appealed his ban and pitched in five more games before he was placed on the injured list Monday. The Dodgers said he is dealing with shoulder inflammation. Kelly will serve the suspension upon activation from the injured list.

The Dodgers (11-7) will move forward Wednesday looking to topple the San Diego Padres (11-7) after dropping the first two games of their four-game set. Tony Gonsolin was recalled from the club’s alternate training site at USC to make the start.

Corey Seager (back) isn’t in the lineup for the fourth straight game, but Roberts said he will be a “full participant” in pregame baseball activities for the first time since suffering his injury Friday.

DODGERS LINEUP

Joc Pederson LF

Mookie Betts RF

Cody Bellinger DH

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 2B

AJ Pollock CF

Chris Taylor SS

Edwin Ríos 1B

Will Smith C

Tony Gonsolin RHP

