Corey Seager will not start in Dodgers-Mariners series finale

We have seen the Battle of the Seager Brothers finale.

Corey Seager isn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Thursday when they faced the Seattle Mariners — and Kyle Seager — for the fourth and final time this season. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop instead against Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.

Corey Seager went four for 13 with a three-run home run and a double in three games against his older brother’s team. He was hitless in five at-bats and struck out with the bases loaded to end Wednesday’s 6-4 loss.

Kyle Seager, meanwhile, will start again at third base for Seattle. He’ll bat fourth. The elder Seager is three for nine with a home run, a double, and four walks in the series.

He’ll face Clayton Kershaw on Thursday. Kershaw enters with a 2.65 earned-run average in three starts this season. Two outings were good, one wasn’t. He’s coming off holding the Angels to one run in seven innings on Friday.

The Dodgers (18-8) had their seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, but still enter Thursday with the best record in the major leagues. The Mariners, on the other hand, hold the third-worst mark at 8-18.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

AJ Pollock LF

Justin Turner 3B

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor SS

Max Muncy 1B

Kiké Hernández 2B

Austin Barnes C

Matt Beaty DH

Clayton Kershaw LHP