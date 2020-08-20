Corey Seager will not start in Dodgers-Mariners series finale
We have seen the Battle of the Seager Brothers finale.
Corey Seager isn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Thursday when they faced the Seattle Mariners — and Kyle Seager — for the fourth and final time this season. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop instead against Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.
Corey Seager went four for 13 with a three-run home run and a double in three games against his older brother’s team. He was hitless in five at-bats and struck out with the bases loaded to end Wednesday’s 6-4 loss.
Kyle Seager, meanwhile, will start again at third base for Seattle. He’ll bat fourth. The elder Seager is three for nine with a home run, a double, and four walks in the series.
He’ll face Clayton Kershaw on Thursday. Kershaw enters with a 2.65 earned-run average in three starts this season. Two outings were good, one wasn’t. He’s coming off holding the Angels to one run in seven innings on Friday.
The Dodgers (18-8) had their seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, but still enter Thursday with the best record in the major leagues. The Mariners, on the other hand, hold the third-worst mark at 8-18.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
AJ Pollock LF
Justin Turner 3B
Cody Bellinger CF
Chris Taylor SS
Max Muncy 1B
Kiké Hernández 2B
Austin Barnes C
Matt Beaty DH
Clayton Kershaw LHP
Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy hit solo home runs Wednesday night, a positive sign for the slumping left-handed batters.
