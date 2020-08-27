Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. San Francisco Giants: Mookie Betts in the lineup for DH opener

Mookie Betts (right) is in the Dodgers lineup for the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Mookie Betts (right) is in the Dodgers lineup for the first game of a doubleheader Thursday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
11:20 AM
The first lineup the Dodgers released for Game 1 of their doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday didn’t include Mookie Betts. It was not surprising. Betts said he wasn’t sure if would play Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s scheduled game as a protest that ignited the decision for both clubs to follow suit and force a postponement.

But, minutes later, the Dodgers released a revised lineup with Betts in it. He’ll bat leadoff and play right field.

One of baseball’s most prominent figures, Betts said Wednesday he wasn’t sure when he would play again. He had decided he wasn’t playing Wednesday even if the Dodgers proceeded to play but said he would’ve supported his teammates playing without him. Clayton Kershaw said the team chose to discuss whether to play after hearing Betts’ decision.

Kershaw, who was scheduled to start Wednesday, is slated to take the mound in the opener. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. The teams will conclude their three-game series after the Giants won Tuesday’s opener, 10-8, in extra innings.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

