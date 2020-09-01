Could David Price return to the Dodgers this season?

The Dodgers’ decision to send Ross Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays and not acquire a starting pitcher before Monday’s trade deadline presumably doubles as a vote of confidence for the rotation options behind Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and his crew figure to believe they can win a World Series with a combination of Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urías, and Alex Wood logging starters’ innings.

But what if there is another, more established, option on the table? What if David Price chooses to pitch for the Dodgers this season after announcing he would not play at the beginning of training camp because of COVID-19 concerns?

In a conference call with reporters Monday, Friedman was asked if Price is considering pitching in 2020 after news surfaced that Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz was seeking reinstatement to play after deciding he wouldn’t because of the coronavirus. He didn’t shut the possibility down.

“It’s a better question for David,” Friedman said. “I’ve talked to him a decent amount and texted during games. We have not discussed that, but he’s definitely locked in on Dodger baseball, that’s for sure.”

A message to Price’s agent was not returned Monday.

Price’s decision to not participate this season was a blow to a Dodgers rotation that had lost three-fifths of its members during the offseason. Hyun-Jin Ryu, second in last season’s NL Cy Young voting, signed with the Blue Jays. Rich Hill signed with the Minnesota Twins. Kenta Maeda was then traded to Minnesota.

Price, who turned 35 last Wednesday, was acquired along with Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox as Maeda went out. Betts was the catalyst for the deal, but Price wasn’t just another salary dump. He’s a former No. 1 draft pick. He’s won a Cy Young Award. At one point, he signed the richest contract for a pitcher in major league history.

He was coming off a down 2019 season in which he posted a 4.28 earned-run average in 22 starts, but he said he was hindered by a wrist injury. He emphasized he was healthy and the Dodgers envisioned a bounce back effort as their No. 3 starter. Then Price, citing his family’s health during the country’s outbreak, decided to put that on hold until 2021.

Price has kept in touch with his team. Players, including Joe Kelly, have said they’ve been in regular contact with Price since the start of training camp. He has also been outspoken on social media, speaking out about MLB’s handling of the season, racial injustice, police brutality, and athletes’ responses to recent events as one of the few prominent Black American players in the league. In June, Price donated $1,000 to the 221 minor leaguers in the Dodgers’ farm system before playing in a game for the organization.

Friedman said he didn’t know if Price had continued throwing after his decision, but he encouraged Price to do so and “he totally agreed.” But their conversations, Friedman maintained, haven’t included the possibility of Price joining the team. Friedman said Price would need commissioner approval. It’s a long-shot possibility that could bolster one of the Dodgers’ few uncertainties in October.

