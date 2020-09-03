Clayton Kershaw doesn’t flinch or fade in fine performance vs. Diamondbacks

He didn’t fluster. He didn’t fatigue. He didn’t fade.

Even as Tim Locastro fouled off pitch after pitch in a third inning at-bat Thursday, spoiling wipeout sliders and looping curveballs and fastballs painted all over the corners, Clayton Kershaw only seemed to grow sharper with every throw.

On the 12th offering, Kershaw finally froze Locastro with his hardest pitch of the night, firing a 93 mph heater over the plate for strike three — a common result during Kershaw’s scoreless six inning start in the Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With eight strikeouts Thursday, Kershaw reached two lofty career milestones. In the second inning, the 32-year-old became the third-youngest pitcher in MLB history to record 2,500 strikeouts, needing less time than all but Nolan Ryan and Walter Johnson to eclipse the milestone. Kershaw’s punch out of Locastro an inning later moved him to 38th on the sport’s all-time strikeout leaderboard, lifting him past early 20th century star Christy Mathewson’s mark of 2,502. Kershaw stands at 2,505.

Kershaw retired nine of 10 batters to begin the game and allowed his lone hit with two outs in the sixth, when Christian Walker reached on an infield single. Kershaw’s fastball averaged 91 mph, half-a-tick slower than his season average, yet led to four strikeouts and six swing-and-misses. His curveball and slider were just as effective, producing whiffs more than a fourth of the time.

Kershaw’s season ERA is now a career-low 1.50, third among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season. His strikeout rate (10.25 per nine innings) is his highest since 2017. His 0.722 walks-and-hits-per-inning is the lowest of his career. After missing the opening week-and-a-half of this pandemic-shortened season with a back injury, the three-time Cy Young Award winner is starting to vault himself into discussion for a fourth.

The Dodgers’ offense aided his cause Thursday. The team scored twice in the first inning, taking the lead on a Diamondbacks throwing error and doubling it on Chris Taylor’s RBI single. After Dylan Floro allowed a run in the top of the seventh in relief of Kershaw, the Dodgers struck for two more runs in the bottom of the frame and one more in the eighth.

Turner named Clemente nominee

Justin Turner was named the Dodgers’ nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award, his philanthropic work during the pandemic making him a finalist for MLB’s prestigious community service honor.

Through the foundation he co-founded with his wife Kourtney, Turner this summer organized food delivery from local restaurants to the Los Angeles Dream Center, where nearly 900,000 meals were provided to those in need. Turner also provided food donations to staff members at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and support for homeless military veterans.

“It’s something that means a lot to Kourt and I, something we take a lot of pride in, giving back to the community,” Turner said during a video call. “To be nominated on a team full of guys who are really excellent helping out our community and helping out the city of Los Angeles is pretty special to us.”

Short Hops

Turner is also progressing from a left hamstring strain that landed him on the injured list Tuesday (retroactive to Aug. 29) and is expected back next Tuesday … Relievers Joe Kelly and Pedro Báez could both return from the injured list as soon as the end of next week, according to manager Dave Roberts. Kelly, who hasn’t played since Aug. 8 with right shoulder inflammation and still has to serve a five-game suspension once he’s activated, is slated to face hitters this weekend. Báez, who went on the injured list Aug. 20 with a right groin strain, could do so Sunday or Monday.

Three Observations



A Diamondbacks error led to the game’s opening run. With runners on first and second, first baseman Christian Walker tried to turn a grounder up the line into a double play. Instead, his throw to second was so low it ricocheted off the actual bag, bouncing high into the air to allow Corey Seager to trot home.

AJ Pollock hit the Dodgers’ first pinch-hit home run of the season in the seventh, hammering the first pitch he saw to center for a solo shot. The outfielder now has seven home runs and an .820 on-base-plus-slugging.