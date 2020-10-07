Dodgers’ lineup behind Clayton Kershaw for NLDS Game 2 includes Will Smith as the DH
The Dodgers don’t include any surprises in their lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
Austin Barnes will catch for Clayton Kershaw again Wednesday after catching for him in Game 2 of the wild card series last week. As a result, Will Smith will be the designated hitter again.
This time, however, the Dodgers don’t have a third catcher on the roster to serve as a safety net if they want to pinch-hit for Barnes or if Barnes leaves the game. Keibert Ruiz, the third catcher in the wild card series, was left off the roster. Moving Smith to catcher would force the Dodgers to give up the DH. Manager Dave Roberts said Matt Beaty is the Dodgers’ emergency catcher.
Smith’s bat will remain in the lineup to face Padres right-hander Zach Davies, who enjoyed more success against the Dodgers than most other pitchers this season. The 27-year-old Davies, who specializes in nibbling around the plate to produce weak contact, held the Dodgers to five runs in 13 innings across two starts.
Walker Buehler needed 95 pitches to get through four innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam, but he preferred to talk about the Dodgers bullpen.
Kershaw, a Dallas native, will pitch opposite Davies in his first major league start in the area across the street from the ballpark where he grew up watching Texas Rangers games.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith DH
Cody Bellinger CF
Chris Taylor 2B
AJ Pollock LF
Austin Barnes C
Clayton Kershaw LHP
PADRES LINEUP
Fernando Tatis Jr. SS
Manny Machado 3B
Eric Hosmer 1B
Tommy Pham DH
Wil Myers RF
Jake Cronenworth 2B
Jurickson Profar LF
Austin Nola C
Trent Grisham CF
Zach Davies RHP
