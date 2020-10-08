Joc Pederson to serve as Dodgers DH against Padres right-handed starter Adrian Morejón

One way the 2020 Dodgers are different than the clubs from the last two postseasons is the lack of platoons.

This year, the Dodgers have settled on eight players that play every day. The only changes made are at catcher and designated hitter. When Clayton Kershaw pitches, Austin Barnes catches and Will Smith is the DH. Otherwise, Smith is the catcher and another player is the DH.

Evidence of the stability can be found in in this week’s National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers will use the same lineup in Game 3 on Thursday that they used in Game 1. Smith will catch Dustin May and Joc Pederson will be the DH. The Dodgers didn’t use the same lineup twice in their five-game Division Series loss to the Washington Nationals last season.

The lineup will face San Diego left-hander Adrian Morejón, a 21-year-old rookie who opened a game against the Dodgers during the regular season. He allowed two runs (one earned) in two innings in what was a bullpen game for both sides. He had a 4.66 ERA in nine appearances, four starts, in the regular season. He allowed one unearned run in three innings out of the bullpen in the wild card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers will counter with Dustin May, another rookie who will make his fifth appearance and fourth start against the Padres this season. The right-hander was dominant in two innings of relief in Game 1.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Cody Bellinger CF

AJ Pollock LF

Joc Pederson DH

Chris Taylor 2B

Dustin May RHP

PADRES LINEUP

Trent Grisham CF

Fernando Tatis Jr. SS

Manny Machado 3B

Eric Hosmer 1B

Tommy Pham LF

Mitch Moreland DH

Wil Myers RFF

Jake Cronenworth 2B

Jason Castro C

Adrian Morejón LHP