Photos: Dodgers defeat Braves in NLCS Game 6

The Dodgers are one win away from going back to the World Series.

With their 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Dodgers tied the series to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

Saturday’s win included some spectacular moments. From Walker Buehler’s bases-loaded escape act in the second inning to Mookie Betts’ gravity-defying catch in the fifth, Game 6

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a leaping catch at the wall on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates his leaping catch at the wall during the fifth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger after making a leaping catch at the wall during the fifth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler celebrates after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with first baseman Max Muncy after hitting a home run in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen celebrates after getting Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, right, to fly out in the seventh inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler snags a bouncer by Atlanta’s Nick Markakis before making the throw to first for the final out of the fourth inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)