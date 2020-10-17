Photos: Dodgers defeat Braves in NLCS Game 6

The Dodgers are one win away from going back to the World Series.
With their 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Dodgers tied the series to force a Game 7 on Sunday.
Saturday’s win included some spectacular moments. From Walker Buehler’s bases-loaded escape act in the second inning to Mookie Betts’ gravity-defying catch in the fifth, Game 6
Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.