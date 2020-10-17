Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Dodgers defeat Braves in NLCS Game 6

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández tries to make a throw to first during the second inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Oct. 17, 2020
5:04 PM
The Dodgers are one win away from going back to the World Series.

With their 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, the Dodgers tied the series to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

Saturday’s win included some spectacular moments. From Walker Buehler’s bases-loaded escape act in the second inning to Mookie Betts’ gravity-defying catch in the fifth, Game 6

Here are some of the best images of the game from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a leaping catch at the wall.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates his leaping catch at the wall during the fifth inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler celebrates after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with first baseman Max Muncy after hitting a home run in the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen celebrates after getting Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna, right, to fly out in the seventh inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler snags a bouncer by Atlanta's Nick Markakis.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

