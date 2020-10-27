Dodgers vs. Rays lineups: Austin Barnes to start in Game 6 of World Series

For the first time this postseason, with a chance to win their first championship in 32 years, the Dodgers will have Austin Barnes start at catcher for a starting pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw or Walker Buehler in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Barnes will catch Tony Gonsolin over Will Smith, who will start at designated hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. It will be Barnes’ fourth start behind the plate this series and eighth in these playoffs.

The numbers say Barnes is a better pitch framer than Smith — and one of the best in baseball. He is also considered the better game caller. Barnes hasn’t been an offensive liability, either; he’s seven for 22 with a home run and three walks in the postseason.

Smith, who has been the recipient of bad luck on hard-hit balls this postseason, is 13 for 66 (.197) with two home runs, three doubles, 23 strikeouts and six walks in 17 games. Five of his came in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Since a left-hander, Blake Snell, will start for the Rays, the Dodgers will have AJ Pollock start in left field over Joc Pederson. Chris Taylor, not Kiké Hernández, will start at second base.

Gonsolin, who wasn’t on the Dodgers’ opening day roster, will make his 17th career start opposite Snell. It’ll be his third start and fourth appearance in the playoffs.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor 2B

AJ Pollock LF

Austin Barnes C

Tony Gonsolin RHP

RAYS LINEUP

Ji-man Choi 1B

Randy Arozarena LF

Austin Meadows DH

Brandon Lowe 2B

Manuel Margot RF

Joey Wendle 3B

Willy Adames SS

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Mike Zunino C

Blake Snell LHP

