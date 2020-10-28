Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Mayor Garcetti to L.A. fans: Oh, yes, we’ll celebrate Dodgers and Lakers titles

The Dodgers pose with the championship trophy.
The Dodgers pose with the championship trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the World Series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Oct. 28, 2020
12:11 AM
Within minutes of the Dodgers winning the World Series on Wednesday, LeBron James took to Twitter, pleading for a championship parade.

“I know we can’t but … I wanna celebrate with our Lakers and Dodgers fans!!!” James wrote. “LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

This just in, from the mayor of Los Angeles: The Lakers and Dodgers will indeed celebrate with their fans.

“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday night.

How those celebrations might take place is uncertain, with social distancing still mandated as the coronavirus continues its significant spread throughout Southern California. One idea Garcetti threw out: a hilltop reign at Griffith Park.

“Stick them up at the observatory,” he said, “and watch them preside over the town as champions.”

He said he is open to all suggestions, with the Lakers and Dodgers ultimately deciding what fits each team best.

Garcetti said he watched Tuesday’s clincher at home with his family. He said he tried to explain to his 8-year-old daughter that many years sometimes pass without championships. After the final out, he said, he stepped outside and waved his Dodgers cowbell.

“I listened to the city screaming, and all the fireworks,” he said. “It was a pretty special night.”

Sports, at least, gave Los Angeles two positive memories of 2020.

“There are a few things that comprise our DNA in L.A.: sand, sunshine, the Lakers and Dodger blue,” Garcetti said. “To have two of them come through, to give us the joy we so badly need this year, is really exceptional.”

In fact, it was once in a lifetime: The Lakers and Dodgers won championships 16 days apart.

“They’ll never be a month like this,” Garcetti said, “just as we hope there is never a year like this.”

Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

