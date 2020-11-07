Dodgers first base coach George Lombard leaving for Detroit Tigers

Dodgers first base coach George Lombard is considered by many in the industry as a future major-league manager. He moved one step closer Saturday.

Lombard is set to leave the Dodgers to become the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly, under new Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. The Dodgers are expected to replace Lombard internally.

Lombard, 45, was one of several candidates the Tigers interviewed for their managerial job in October during the Dodgers’ World Series run. The former major-league outfielder spent five seasons as first base coach under Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Lombard will now work with Hinch, who was hired as manager three days after his one-season suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal expired.

Hinch was the Astros’ manager in 2017 when the team illegally stole signs and beat the Dodgers in the World Series. He was suspended and fired in January.