Dodgers’ coronavirus outbreak doesn’t include anyone from the World Series bubble

Five members of the Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

A person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record said none of the five positive tests came from people inside the Dodgers’ playoff bubble in Texas last month, where third baseman Justin Turner tested positive and was removed during the team’s World Series-clinching win Oct. 27.

The new tests were reported on the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 tracking website Friday, though the website said the information was valid through Thursday night. It also noted that a family member linked to the organization had also tested positive.

None of the people who tested positive were identified by the county and it is not known how they contracted the virus. A Dodgers spokesperson declined to comment.

The news came on the same day MLB announced that Turner would face no disciplinary action for his decision to return to the field following the Dodgers’ World Series win at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and join in on the postgame celebration.