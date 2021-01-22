Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Kiké Hernández leaving the Dodgers after reaching two-year deal with Red Sox

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández tosses his bat away during a game.
Kiké Hernández tosses his bat away after hitting a pop fly for the Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 2.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Another member of the Dodgers’ World Series team found a new home Friday when utility player Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a two-year contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, is for $14 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Hernández, 29, hit free agency with one priority: joining a team that would give him the chance to play one position every day and accumulate 500-plus plate appearances per season. The Red Sox, coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, will presumably provide him the role he has sought since breaking into the majors in 2014.

The Dodgers acquired the slick-fielding Hernández from the Miami Marlins in one of Andrew Friedman’s first moves as the organization’s president of baseball operations in December 2014.

Hernández became a fan favorite in Los Angeles for his antics and energy. He evolved into one of the best defensive second basemen in the game and a plus defender at shortstop and in the outfield. He bounced around the diamond over the next six seasons, playing every position but catcher.

His only pitching appearance was as a last-resort option in an extra-inning game against the Philadelphia Phillies in July 2018. He gave up a walk-off, three-run home run in the 16th inning.

At the plate, he usually crushed left-handed pitching — most notably Madison Bumgarner — and rose to the occasion with eight career postseason home runs. He slugged three against the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 National League Championship Series. This past October, he belted the game-tying home run in Game 7 of the NLCS. The Dodgers won both games to advance to the World Series.

But the Dodgers, for the most part, limited Hernández’s at-bats against right-handed pitchers when possible because of his splits: Hernández owns a .673 career on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handers and an .820 OPS against left-handers. As a result, he never compiled more than 462 plate appearances in a season.

The Dodgers would have welcomed Hernández back at the right price but in the same utility role. Hernández wanted more, and he will get more in Boston.

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

