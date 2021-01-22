Kiké Hernández leaving the Dodgers after reaching two-year deal with Red Sox

Another member of the Dodgers’ World Series team found a new home Friday when utility player Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a two-year contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, is for $14 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Hernández, 29, hit free agency with one priority: joining a team that would give him the chance to play one position every day and accumulate 500-plus plate appearances per season. The Red Sox, coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, will presumably provide him the role he has sought since breaking into the majors in 2014.

The Dodgers acquired the slick-fielding Hernández from the Miami Marlins in one of Andrew Friedman’s first moves as the organization’s president of baseball operations in December 2014.

Hernández became a fan favorite in Los Angeles for his antics and energy. He evolved into one of the best defensive second basemen in the game and a plus defender at shortstop and in the outfield. He bounced around the diamond over the next six seasons, playing every position but catcher.

His only pitching appearance was as a last-resort option in an extra-inning game against the Philadelphia Phillies in July 2018. He gave up a walk-off, three-run home run in the 16th inning.

At the plate, he usually crushed left-handed pitching — most notably Madison Bumgarner — and rose to the occasion with eight career postseason home runs. He slugged three against the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 National League Championship Series. This past October, he belted the game-tying home run in Game 7 of the NLCS. The Dodgers won both games to advance to the World Series.

But the Dodgers, for the most part, limited Hernández’s at-bats against right-handed pitchers when possible because of his splits: Hernández owns a .673 career on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handers and an .820 OPS against left-handers. As a result, he never compiled more than 462 plate appearances in a season.

The Dodgers would have welcomed Hernández back at the right price but in the same utility role. Hernández wanted more, and he will get more in Boston.