Julio Urías’ dad shows off tattoo celebrating his son’s World Series triumph

Julio Urías’ championship celebration is forever etched into the memory of Dodgers fans who witnessed the final out of the 2020 World Series.

So it makes sense Urías’ father would want his son’s most famous moment — at least so far — etched on his arm.

Carlos Urías recently got a tattoo on his right arm celebrating his son’s Game 6 closeout of the Tampa Bay Rays to secure the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988. The tattoo features Julio Urías’ now legendary celebratory lunge haloed by the flags of the Commissioner’s Trophy behind him.

Tattoo artist Andres Ortega Rojas told TMZ it was Carlos’ first tattoo and that it took nine hours to complete.

More than anything, the tattoo shows how proud Carlos Urías must be of what his 24-year-old son has accomplished in his five seasons with the Dodgers. For a guy who once made a 13-hour drive from the Mexican state of Sinaloa to see his son pitch in a spring training game, it makes sense he’d want to immortalize Julio’s title celebration.