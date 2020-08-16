Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz to make MLB debut against Angels

Dodgers rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz will make his MLB debut against the Angels on Sunday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 16, 2020
11:03 AM
Top prospect Keibert Ruiz will be the youngest catcher to start a game for the Dodgers in 15 years when he makes his major league debut against the Angels in Sunday’s series finale at 1 p.m. in Angel Stadium. Ruiz will bat ninth as the Dodgers look to complete a three-game sweep.

Ruiz, a 22-year-old from Venezuela who signed for $140,000 in 2014, was recalled from the team’s alternate training site Saturday to replace Will Smith, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of neck inflammation.

The organization’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Ruiz is the youngest catcher to start a game for the Dodgers since 21-year-old Dioner Navarro in 2005.

He will join right-hander Dustin May (22) to form the youngest Dodgers battery since 2005, when Navarro caught Edwin Jackson (21) on Aug. 22 of that season.

In five minor league seasons, the switch-hitting Ruiz batted .299 with 29 homers and 199 RBIs. He split 2019 between double-A Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City, batting a combined .261 with six homers and 34 RBIs.

Dodgers lineup
Mookie Betts RF, Corey Seager SS, Max Muncy 2B, Cody Bellinger CF, Chris Taylor SS, Joc Pederson LF, Edwin Rios 3B, Matt Beaty 1B, Keibert Ruiz C.

Angels lineup
David Fletcher SS, Tommy La Stella 1B, Mike Trout CF, Anthony Rendon 3B, Shohei Ohtani DH, Brian Goodwin LF, Jo Adell RF, Max Stassi C, Luis Rengifo 2B

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

