Dodgers catcher Keibert Ruiz to make MLB debut against Angels

Top prospect Keibert Ruiz will be the youngest catcher to start a game for the Dodgers in 15 years when he makes his major league debut against the Angels in Sunday’s series finale at 1 p.m. in Angel Stadium. Ruiz will bat ninth as the Dodgers look to complete a three-game sweep.

Ruiz, a 22-year-old from Venezuela who signed for $140,000 in 2014, was recalled from the team’s alternate training site Saturday to replace Will Smith, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of neck inflammation.

The organization’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Ruiz is the youngest catcher to start a game for the Dodgers since 21-year-old Dioner Navarro in 2005.

He will join right-hander Dustin May (22) to form the youngest Dodgers battery since 2005, when Navarro caught Edwin Jackson (21) on Aug. 22 of that season.

In five minor league seasons, the switch-hitting Ruiz batted .299 with 29 homers and 199 RBIs. He split 2019 between double-A Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City, batting a combined .261 with six homers and 34 RBIs.

Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts RF, Corey Seager SS, Max Muncy 2B, Cody Bellinger CF, Chris Taylor SS, Joc Pederson LF, Edwin Rios 3B, Matt Beaty 1B, Keibert Ruiz C.

Angels lineup

David Fletcher SS, Tommy La Stella 1B, Mike Trout CF, Anthony Rendon 3B, Shohei Ohtani DH, Brian Goodwin LF, Jo Adell RF, Max Stassi C, Luis Rengifo 2B