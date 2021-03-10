Clayton Kershaw gives up first spring training run since 2017

The Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, in eight innings Wednesday at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw gave up his first spring training run since 2017 when David Peralta slugged a leadoff home run. The homer snapped Kershaw’s streak of 30 scoreless innings in spring training. Kershaw wasn’t as sharp as he was in his first outing, but he didn’t allow another run in his three innings. He gave up two hits, recorded three strikeouts without a walk, and threw 43 pitches. …Kenley Jansen faced the minimum in his one inning. The right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced before Josh VanMeter singled and was thrown out at second base to end the inning. Jansen threw 11 pitches, seven for strikes. … Blake Treinen gave up one run and one hit in one inning.

AT THE PLATE: Corey Seager cracked a two-run home run to left-center field off right-hander Seth Frankoff in the third inning. It was the shortstop’s second homer of the spring. … First baseman Rangel Ravelo, a non-roster invitee, doubled in the eighth inning for the Dodgers’ only other extra-base hit. … The Dodgers mustered four singles and four walks.

EXTRA BASES: Mookie Betts is among the pro athletes spotlighted in HBO’s “The Day Sports Stood Still,” a feature-length documentary about the March 2020 pandemic-induced shutdown that will debut on March 24. Among the other athletes in the film are the NBA’s Chris Paul and Karl-Anthony Towns, the NFL’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the WNBA’s Natasha Cloud and pro golfer Michelle Wie West.

UP NEXT: Trevor Bauer will make his third start of the spring against the Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch on Thursday. Right-hander Chris Flexen will start for Seattle. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT. TV: SNLA. Radio: AM 570.

