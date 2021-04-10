Almost the real thing: Dodgers’ fan World Series rings on sale, for up to $6,000

In olden times, championship rings were exclusive jewelry. You had to earn one.

On the day after Dodgers players received their 2020 World Series championship rings, fans could buy a replica of the ring from the company that made it: not an exact replica, but pretty close.

Jostens, the official jeweler of the Dodgers, offers three versions for sale on its website: the “fan ring,” the “elite fan ring,” and the “elite fashion ring.”

Prices range from $599 to $5,999, depending on which version is ordered, and on whether a fan prefers gold to silver, and diamonds to cubic zirconia. The rings can be ordered with as many as 96 diamonds. The rings presented to players Friday feature 232 diamonds and weigh 11 carats.

Fans can personalize the ring, although customers are not permitted to use “the team name or a player’s name in any form.” Fans are advised that “championship rings by design are generally larger than traditional jewelry” and that “wearing a championship ring on your middle finger may be more comfortable in terms of balance.”

The sale of championship rings to fans is not unprecedented. Jostens produced similar rings for the Kansas City Chiefs after they won the Super Bowl two years ago.