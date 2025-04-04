Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: What gems bedazzle the Dodgers’ blinged-out rings?

- Share via
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.
This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions will test your recall on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the late Richard Chamberlain’s standout roles, the Dodgers’ blingy new World Series rings, Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Pituffik Space Base, the new Hulu streamer that pays homage to “The Golden Girls,” the latest Sparks jersey getting hoisted to the rafters (it’s only the third in the team’s history), the big move the Sundance Film Festival will be making in 2027, what the recent quarter-percent increase in L.A. County’s sales tax is funding, Larry Mantle’s 40-year run manning the microphone and more.
Cuddling with the cats, gardening, tea at the museum, browsing rare books and preparing dinner to a live piano serenade add up to the ideal Sunday for the “Shifting Gears” star.
If you’ve kept abreast of the week’s news, acing these questions should be a slam dunk. (Maybe not a retire-your-jersey slam dunk but at least a boast-post-your score slam dunk.)
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
