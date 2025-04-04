Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: What gems bedazzle the Dodgers’ blinged-out rings?

A collection of photos from this week's quiz.
The Sparks retire a jersey, the VP visits a Space Base, the Sundance Film Festival announces its new home and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photots)
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re quizzing you on the precious gems in the Dodgers’ new World Series rings, that government group chat gone wrong and much more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions will test your recall on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the late Richard Chamberlain’s standout roles, the Dodgers’ blingy new World Series rings, Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Pituffik Space Base, the new Hulu streamer that pays homage to “The Golden Girls,” the latest Sparks jersey getting hoisted to the rafters (it’s only the third in the team’s history), the big move the Sundance Film Festival will be making in 2027, what the recent quarter-percent increase in L.A. County’s sales tax is funding, Larry Mantle’s 40-year run manning the microphone and more.

If you’ve kept abreast of the week’s news, acing these questions should be a slam dunk. (Maybe not a retire-your-jersey slam dunk but at least a boast-post-your score slam dunk.)

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
