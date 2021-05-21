Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates, news, odds, score and analysis as the Dodgers (26-18) and San Francisco Giants (28-16) play against one another for the first time in 2021. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (RHP, 4-2, 2.20 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles opposite former Dodger Alex Wood (LPH, 5-0, 1.75 ERA).
ICYMI: Homers from Albert Pujols, Will Smith lift Dodgers over Diamondbacks
Albert Pujols has gone from over-the-hill to over-the-moon, from 41-year-old castaway to rejuvenated slugger, a two-week transformation the first baseman achieved with a 35-mile drive up the 5 Freeway and a color-scheme change from Angels red to Dodgers blue.
Designated for assignment and released by the Angels, Pujols found a home with the defending World Series-champion Dodgers, and he rewarded that faith with his first homer for his new club, a two-run shot to right field in the second inning of Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Will Smith, who idolized Pujols while growing up in Louisville, Ky., as Pujols was building his Hall-of-Fame resume with the St. Louis Cardinals, then followed suit in the seventh, banging a tie-breaking solo homer to left to lift the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory and a four-game sweep in Chavez Ravine.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants on Friday
Following a trio of series wins at home, the Dodgers try to win their first series on the road in over a month with Trevor Bauer on the mound to open a three-game set in San Francisco on Friday.
Bauer has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past eight starts and has gone at least six innings in eight of his nine starts this season.
Former Dodgers starter Alex Wood will start for San Francisco. He has a 5-0 record with a 1.75 ERA in six starts and has been consistent, giving up two runs or fewer in every start.
The Giants scored at least four runs in each of their last six games, which included a 19-run outburst against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. They’ve hung their hat more on pitching, playing just eight of their 18 home games over the total. They also rank fourth in team ERA.
The Giants own the league’s beat record at 26-18, and have the best record at home with a 14-4 mark. The Dodgers are second in league team ERA and have played five of their last six games under the total. Six of Bauer’s last eight starts have gone under.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Giants series on TV
Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the game on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).