Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants on Friday

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Angels on May 9. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Following a trio of series wins at home, the Dodgers try to win their first series on the road in over a month with Trevor Bauer on the mound to open a three-game set in San Francisco on Friday.

Bauer has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past eight starts and has gone at least six innings in eight of his nine starts this season.

Former Dodgers starter Alex Wood will start for San Francisco. He has a 5-0 record with a 1.75 ERA in six starts and has been consistent, giving up two runs or fewer in every start.

The Giants scored at least four runs in each of their last six games, which included a 19-run outburst against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. They’ve hung their hat more on pitching, playing just eight of their 18 home games over the total. They also rank fourth in team ERA.

Dodgers line for May 21, 2021. (VSiN)

The Giants own the league’s beat record at 26-18, and have the best record at home with a 14-4 mark. The Dodgers are second in league team ERA and have played five of their last six games under the total. Six of Bauer’s last eight starts have gone under.

