Dodgers sign first-round draft pick Bobby Miller

Major League Baseball’s short-term outlook remains unclear, but the Dodgers continued addressing their long-term prospects Friday by signing first-round pick Bobby Miller.

Miller, a right-handed pitcher out of Louisville, agreed to a $2.2 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of this situation. The total is well under his slot value of $2,424,600 as the 29th overall pick.

Miller joins fifth-round pick Gavin Stone, a right-hander from Central Arkansas, as picks the Dodgers have signed since last week’s truncated five-round draft. Stone’s slot value as the 159th pick was $327,200, but he signed for $100,000. Between the two signings, the Dodgers are $451,800 under their bonus pool. The Dodgers can use those savings on their remaining four unsigned draft picks.

East Tennessee St. right-hander Landon Knack (second round), Texas Tech right-hander Clayton Beeter (second round), Huntington Beach High School outfielder Jake Vogel (third round), and Virginia Tech catcher Carson Taylor (fourth round) remain unsigned. All four can elect not to sign and play in college next year.

Vogel has a commitment to UCLA while the college players have the option to return to school. Knack is a fifth-year senior, but has a year remaining after the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus outbreak cut short the baseball season in March.

Taylor, however, was close to a deal as of Friday afternoon, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Draft picks have until Aug. 1 to sign.

The Dodgers also signed Stetson right-hander Robbie Peto as an undrafted free agent this week. Peto signed for $20,000 — the maximum signing bonus clubs are allowed to give undrafted free agents this year.