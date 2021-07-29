Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers nearing a deal to get pitcher Danny Duffy from Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy
The Dodgers are close to acquiring pitcher Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals.
(Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The Dodgers are nearing a deal to acquire left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals for a player or players to be named later, according to a person familiar with trade talks but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Duffy, 32, is on the injured list because of a flexor strain but he is expected to return in August. Though he has been a starter for most of his 11-year career, he could serve in a high-leverage, multiinning relief role for the Dodgers, much like Julio Urias has in recent seasons.

The Dodgers are also in need of rotation help having lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery in early May, Trevor Bauer to a domestic-violence investigation in late June and Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in early July. Kershaw is expected to return in early August.

Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games — 12 of them starts — this season, with 65 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings. A graduate of Cabrillo High in Lompoc and a third-round pick of the Royals in 2007, he has a 68-68 career record and 3.95 ERA.

Duffy is making $15.5 million this season and will be a free agent this winter. The Dodgers are reportedly getting money from the Royals in the deal, which needs to be approved. Duffy reportedly waived his rights to veto a trade as a player with 10 years in the big leagues and five with one team.

Duffy mixes a fastball that averages 93.1 mph according to Fangraphs with an 83.5-mph slider, a 74-mph curve and an 85.2-mph changeup.

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
