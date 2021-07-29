Dodgers nearing a deal to get pitcher Danny Duffy from Royals
The Dodgers are nearing a deal to acquire left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals for a player or players to be named later, according to a person familiar with trade talks but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
Duffy, 32, is on the injured list because of a flexor strain but he is expected to return in August. Though he has been a starter for most of his 11-year career, he could serve in a high-leverage, multiinning relief role for the Dodgers, much like Julio Urias has in recent seasons.
Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer could be on the verge of joining the Dodgers’ National League West rival the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers are also in need of rotation help having lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery in early May, Trevor Bauer to a domestic-violence investigation in late June and Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in early July. Kershaw is expected to return in early August.
Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games — 12 of them starts — this season, with 65 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings. A graduate of Cabrillo High in Lompoc and a third-round pick of the Royals in 2007, he has a 68-68 career record and 3.95 ERA.
Duffy is making $15.5 million this season and will be a free agent this winter. The Dodgers are reportedly getting money from the Royals in the deal, which needs to be approved. Duffy reportedly waived his rights to veto a trade as a player with 10 years in the big leagues and five with one team.
Duffy mixes a fastball that averages 93.1 mph according to Fangraphs with an 83.5-mph slider, a 74-mph curve and an 85.2-mph changeup.
The Dodgers need another pitcher to make a championship push and Andrew Friedman should go after the guy he missed on six years ago -- Max Scherzer.
