How smooth was Trea Turner’s slide vs. Phillies? It inspired Dodgers to quote BTS

Trea Turner extended his right leg and dropped to his left hip just outside the batter’s box .

The Dodgers second baseman casually reached out his left hand to touch home plate as he slid by, then rotated 180 degrees as he rose back onto his feet.

All in essentially one motion.

Few have ever looked so smooth while sliding home to score than Turner did Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The fact that the run gave the Dodgers a two-run lead in the sixth inning of an eventual 5-0 win was just a bonus.

It was fitting that the Dodgers accompanied the video of Turner’s slide with a reference to a K-pop group with some smooth moves of their own.

Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. pic.twitter.com/GlxknGumhQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2021

“Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other,” the team tweeted, quoting the BTS hit “Butter.”

The maneuver may have looked like a choreographed dance move, but Turner said it’s just a method he’s developed over the years because, well, sliding can be painful.

“That’s just how I slide, I guess,” he said. “I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn’t feel great, so I try to be as soft as I can and slide, whether it’s head-first or feet-first. I try to avoid tags, but that’s just how I’ve slid basically my whole life.”