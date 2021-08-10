Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, news and analysis from Tuesday’s game

Danny Duffy could pitch only two weeks for the Dodgers

Danny Duffy (Associated Press )

When the Dodgers acquired Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals last month, they traded for a pitcher on the injured list. They hoped to activate him for the final weeks of the season.

The final two weeks, as it turns out.

The Dodgers put Duffy and Clayton Kershaw on the 60-day injured list Monday, creating 40-man roster spots for catcher Anthony Bemboom and pitcher Conner Greene, each of whom they claimed off waivers. For Kershaw, who already has missed a month because of what the team says is elbow inflammation, the move amounts to paperwork: Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kershaw would not return until “sometime in September.”

Duffy, who has not pitched since July 16 because of a strained left flexor muscle, said last week he had been advised he could return anywhere from late August to early September. The move to the 60-day IL means he can return no sooner than Sept. 15. At that point, the Dodgers would have 16 games left in the regular season.

