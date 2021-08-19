Denial of Trevor Bauer restraining order won’t affect MLB’s investigation for now

While a judge ruled Thursday that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will no longer be subject to a restraining order, the decision does not immediately affect Major League Baseball’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations made by a woman who had asked the court to keep the order in place.

MLB and police investigations of Bauer continue, with the focus not on whether Bauer should be restrained from contacting his accuser going forward, but on whether previous conduct alleged by the accuser merits criminal charges and/or an MLB suspension.

A woman was issued a temporary restraining order in June after she said two sexual encounters with Bauer at his Pasadena home turned into assault.

Bauer’s paid leave from the Dodgers, which began on July 2, was extended for a sixth time Thursday. MLB and the players’ union agreed to extend the leave to Aug. 27.

The case is still under investigation by Pasadena police and the possibility that Bauer still could be charged with a crime means that the league has not been able to interview him. Baseball’s domestic violence policy requires Bauer to submit to an interview with MLB as part of a league investigation.

The policy empowers Commissioner Rob Manfred to suspend Bauer even if he is not charged with any crimes.