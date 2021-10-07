Nine reasons the Dodgers should be concerned about the Giants in the NLDS

Most teams that win 107 regular-season games would expect to run away with the division title the way Secretariat did with the 1973 Belmont Stakes, when the great stallion capped a Triple Crown victory with a 31-length win.

The San Francisco Giants were afforded no such luxury despite setting a franchise record for wins this season. They had the Dodgers, baseball’s equivalent of Man o’ War, nipping at their heels all summer, the teams never separated by more than 2½ games from Aug. 20 on.

The Giants held off the relentless, 106-win Dodgers by one game to win their first National League West title since 2012, clinching the division with an 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The mettle they showed in fending off the defending World Series champion Dodgers—winners of their 107th game on Wednesday night with their 3-1 walkoff victory over the St. Louis Cardinals—with a series of clutch hits and late-inning heroics down the stretch should give San Francisco plenty of confidence when the archrivals meet in the best-of-five NL Division Series beginning Friday night.

Nine things to know about the Giants: