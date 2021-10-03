Giants clinch NL West title; Dodgers set for wild-card game Wednesday vs. Cardinals

The ballpark was called AT&T Park back then. On Sept. 22, 2012, the San Francisco Giants clinched the championship of the National League West.

The ballpark is called Oracle Park today. On Sunday — nine years and 11 days later — the Giants once again were champions of the NL West.

In the eight seasons in between, no team besides the Dodgers won the division. That streak came crashing to a halt Sunday, on the shores of McCovey Cove, as the Giants finished ahead of the Dodgers with an 11-4 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Logan Webb, the Giants’ pitcher, was Shohei Ohtani for a day.

He hit his first major league home run, singled, walked, scored three runs and drove in two. On the mound, he held the Padres to one run and three hits over the first seven innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts, before giving up three consecutive hits — with a 10-run lead — to start the eighth.

The Padres were drubbed so thoroughly that they called it a season in the sixth inning, when they removed Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. with an eight-run deficit.

The Giants’ victory left the Dodgers to enter the playoffs as a wild card. They will play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, with the winner advancing to the NL Division Series against the Giants.

The Dodgers extended their streak of consecutive postseason appearances to nine, third in major league history behind the Atlanta Braves (14) and New York Yankees (13). That is cold comfort, however, because never before during that streak have they played in the win-or-go-home wild-card playoff game.

In their run of eight consecutive division titles, the Dodgers won as many as 106 games — a franchise record — and as few as 91, excepting the pandemic-shortened season last year. Half the titles were won with 91 or 92 wins.

This year’s Dodgers could win 106, tying a franchise record. Never in major league history has a team won so many games and finished in second place. They could nevertheless be one and done in the postseason.

On Wednesday, in what is anticipated as a battle of aces, the probable pitching matchup is three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer for the Dodgers against three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Game time is set for 5:10 p.m. PDT, with the broadcast on TBS.

The Dodgers won the second-most games in the majors. But, because the Dodgers did not win their division, they are seeded fourth in the NL playoff field, behind the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers (95 wins) and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves (88 wins).

The Giants’ 107 victories are the most by any NL team since the 1986 New York Mets won 108 games. The only other teams in NL history to win as many games as this year’s Giants: the 1906 Chicago Cubs (116), the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates (110), the 1975 Cincinnati Reds (108), those 1986 Mets, and the 1907 Chicago Cubs (107).