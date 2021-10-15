Four takeaways from Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias warms up in the bullpen during the second inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Prior to first pitch, Roberts acknowledged that the Dodgers’ late Game 5 pitching changes — opting for an opener in Corey Knebel and moving originally scheduled starter Julio Urías into a bulk role out of the bullpen — opened the team up to criticism if it didn’t work out.

And in the early innings, it looked like the worst-case scenario might come true.

In the first, Knebel gave up a two-out double to Buster Posey before escaping unscathed. In the second, another reliever, Brusdar Graterol, had to strand two runners to keep the game scoreless.

After that, though, the Dodgers’ plan came together as they’d hoped.

They not only got four innings of one-run ball out of Urías, but they also watched the Giants burn two valuable left-handed hitters early in the game after Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski — who likely would have come off the bench had Urías started the game as normal — were replaced the second time through the order.

From there, the Dodgers’ right-handed leverage relievers cruised against a Giants lineup that couldn’t match up with as many left-hander pinch-hitters as usual. Blake Treinen pitched a clean seventh. Kenley Jansen breezed through the eighth. And in the ninth, Max Scherzer finished off the game.

Maybe it all wouldn’t have mattered anyway. Maybe, if they’d been left in their normal roles, Urías and the relievers would have been just as effective. Maybe the Dodgers didn’t need to tinker with their pitching to advance to the NLCS.

But in a hallway outside the visiting clubhouse postgame, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman insisted that what the Dodgers did Thursday gave them an important edge — one that was worth all the questions it invited before the game, one that he believed helped them outlast the Giants in Game 5.

“The Giants are a great team and they won 109 games, and a big part of that was their ability to dictate matchups as they went,” Friedman said, noting the plan also had the buy-in of his pitchers. “As we talked through it, we felt like it was our best chance to hold them at bay. We knew we were going to have a hard time with Logan [Webb, the Giants’ starter], so it was going to be a low-scoring environment. So, for us, if we can keep them down, it gave us a chance to win the game.”