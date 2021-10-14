Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 5: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 5 of NLDS
The Dodgers’ season is on the line against a Giants team that leads the season series 12-11, with 11 games going over the total, 11 games under the total, and one being a push.
The Giants are 19-2 in Logan Webb’s last 21 starts and 14-0 at home when Webb starts. He has a 1.78 ERA with four home runs allowed in 81 innings at home. Against the Dodgers, he has a 1.52 ERA in four starts.
Dodgers starter Julio Urías, who led the league with 20 regular-season wins, won 13 games of those games on the road. In his four starts in on the road against the Giants, he has a 2.01 ERA with one home run allowed over 23 1/3 innings.
DraftKings opened the game a pick’em with both teams listed at -110. The -110 price on both sides held overnight with the total of seven holding steady, with the under having juice of -120.
VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.
Dodgers vs. Giants: Five observations going into winner-take-all Game 5
For the second time this postseason, the Dodgers will face a winner-take-all contest when they face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
While both teams would have liked to wrap up the series sooner, neither seemed all that surprised that a series between the two clubs with the best records in baseball this season — and whose battle in the NL West division race was decided by one game — is coming down to a decisive fifth game.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t come to this,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I was hoping we would win in three straight. But ... the way that the regular season played out, absolutely, I’m sure it was inevitable, yeah.”
Echoed Logan Webb, who will be the Giants’ Game 5 starter: “We knew it was gonna come down to a Game 5.”
Dodgers’ chase of Giants comes down to one final game in NLDS
SAN FRANCISCO — It just had to come down to this, didn’t it?
All summer long, the Dodgers chased the San Francisco Giants and all summer long the underdog Giants held the favorites off, just long enough into the fall to claim the National League West crown on the final day of the regular season and end the Dodgers’ eight-year division reign.
So, it’s only right that first postseason meeting in the 131-year-old rivalry’s history will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 5 in the National League Division Series on Thursday. It seemed almost inevitable.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t come to this,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said with a smile Wednesday. “I was hoping we would win in three straight.”
The clubs will take the field at Oracle Park for their most important clash since they moved from New York to California together ahead of the 1958 season.