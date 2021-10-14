Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 5: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 5 of NLDS

﻿The Dodgers’ season is on the line against a Giants team that leads the season series 12-11, with 11 games going over the total, 11 games under the total, and one being a push.

The Giants are 19-2 in Logan Webb’s last 21 starts and 14-0 at home when Webb starts. He has a 1.78 ERA with four home runs allowed in 81 innings at home. Against the Dodgers, he has a 1.52 ERA in four starts.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías, who led the league with 20 regular-season wins, won 13 games of those games on the road. In his four starts in on the road against the Giants, he has a 2.01 ERA with one home run allowed over 23 1/3 innings.

DraftKings opened the game a pick’em with both teams listed at -110. The -110 price on both sides held overnight with the total of seven holding steady, with the under having juice of -120.

