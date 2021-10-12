Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS: Everything you need to know about playoff series
Need a refresher on what has already happened between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series?
Here’s everything you need to about the Dodgers’ playoff journey, from their memorable wild-card win over the St. Louis Cardinals to their first ever postseason series against their NL West rivals.
The Dodgers struggled against San Francisco Giants pitching, losing to their longtime rival 1-0 in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers trail the series 2-1.
Walker Buehler and Gavin Lux will start for the Dodgers as they try to keep their World Series title defense alive against the Giants in NLDS Game 4.
The Dodgers are staring at the cold reality of being one loss away from playoff elimination after another frustrating loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Starting Walker Buehler in NLDS Game 4 would make him pitch on just three days’ rest, but the decision should be a no-brainer for the Dodgers.
Instead of being one game away from extending their postseason, the Dodgers are one game away from ending it. Either they win Tuesday or it’s over.
Four takeaways from the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
Albert Pujols, who’s been a positive addition, got two hits in the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS. Could it be his last hurrah in the playoffs?
Evan Longoria is making the most of his long-awaited return to the playoffs, hitting a solo home run to lift the Giants to victory in Game 3 of the NLDS.
Evan Longoria’s solo home run in the fifth inning proved the difference, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
Giants NLDS starter Alex Wood, with fond memories of helping the Dodgers win the World Series last season, showcases his confidence in Monday’s win.
Photos from Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock hit two-run doubles in the sixth inning, sparking the Dodgers to a 9-2 victory over the Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Corey Knebel’s emergence as a reliable arm in the Dodgers’ bullpen could come in handy if Max Scherzer runs into problems in Game 3.
The Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer to be their playoff ace, but the veteran pitcher has struggled in recent starts. Will he turn things around vs. Giants?
Cody Bellinger seemed like the last player in the Dodgers’ lineup to spark a scoring surge until he did just that in NLDS Game 2 against the Giants.
As boundaries go, the dividing line between blue California and its orange-and-black counterpart is less distinct than the Mason-Dixon line or the 38th parallel.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the National League Division Series, we asked fans what this rivalry means.
All the chatter about the Dodgers’ inability to make adjustments at the plate and deliver in the clutch disappeared during Saturday’s win.
Mookie Betts’ thunderbolt from right field elicited memories of the game-altering defensive plays he made for the Dodgers last year against Atlanta.
Julio Urías stymied the Giants in a 9-2 win in Game 2 of the NLDS. Giants manager Gabe Kapler foresaw big things for Urías when he worked for the Dodgers.
Dave Roberts’ bold decisions with the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 2 proved critical in helping the team secure a series-tying win over the Giants.
San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb leaves the Dodgers frustrated at the plate and Walker Buehler gives up two home runs in 4-0 loss in NLDS Game 1 loss.
In the first postseason meeting between the Dodgers and rival Giants, San Francisco and its thirsty fans claimed a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.
On the same night the Giants returned to the playoffs, another constant of Octobers past resurfaced. The All-or-Nothing Dodgers are back.
The magnitude of Max Muncy’s absence from the middle of the Dodgers’ batting order was vividly on display in the Dodgers’ 4-0 playoff loss to the Giants.
Dave Roberts plans to shake up his lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS, but the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Giants shows big changes must be made.
Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock each drive runs and Will Smith homers to power the Dodgers to a series-tying 9-2 win over the Giants in NLDS Game 2.
In past postseasons, the Dodgers have used Julio Urías as a starter and reliever. But in 2021, he will get the call from the start, beginning Saturday in Game 2 against the Giants.
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 in the National League Division Series.
Their roster is more unsung than the Dodgers’, but the Giants are experienced, have an outstanding bullpen and optimize the platoon advantage.
There has not, until this year, been a Dodgers-Giants postseason series, but there have been two of the most memorable tiebreaker playoffs, among other epic moments.
Gabe Kapler was a candidate for the Dodgers managerial job before Dave Roberts landed the role, and their crossed paths in baseball have a deep history.
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Giants is the biggest matchup ever in the rivalry’s 131-year history.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval could be a threat to the Dodgers’ quest to repeat as World Series champions.
We asked readers who live in a divided house to tell us how they’re coping with the Dodgers or Giants fan in their life.
The clash between baseball rivals reflects a broader competition between north and south.
As Giants fans prepared to watch Friday’s game, they accused Dodger enthusiasts of being arrogant, glitzy and unable to hold their liquor.
The NLDS between the Dodgers and the Giants, the first postseason series between the bitter rivals, will divide the state and households alike.
Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the ninth lifts the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. PDT. Here’s the Los Angeles Times’ coverage leading up to the game.
When it comes to cannabis, this historic baseball rivalry between Los Angeles and San Francisco is Kush vs. Cookies, and everyone’s a winner.
After struggling at the plate this season, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger are at the center of the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory.
The October Dodgers are back and will now meet those gawd-awful San Francisco Giants in a postseason series for the first time in the teams’ 131-year rivalry.