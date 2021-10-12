Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS: Everything you need to know about playoff series

Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols, right, greets Trea Turner before Game 3 of the NLDS against the Giants at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11.
By Los Angeles Times staff
Need a refresher on what has already happened between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series?

Here’s everything you need to about the Dodgers’ playoff journey, from their memorable wild-card win over the St. Louis Cardinals to their first ever postseason series against their NL West rivals.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts reacts after hitting a line out during the seventh.

Dodgers facing playoff elimination after another shutout loss to Giants

The Dodgers struggled against San Francisco Giants pitching, losing to their longtime rival 1-0 in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers trail the series 2-1.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers.

Dodgers vs. Giants live updates: Walker Buehler starting NLDS Game 4

Walker Buehler and Gavin Lux will start for the Dodgers as they try to keep their World Series title defense alive against the Giants in NLDS Game 4.
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux reacts after a fly out.

Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

The Dodgers are staring at the cold reality of being one loss away from playoff elimination after another frustrating loss to the San Francisco Giants.
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning.

Hernández: Tuesday can’t be Walker Buehler’s day off. The Dodgers must use their best weapon

Starting Walker Buehler in NLDS Game 4 would make him pitch on just three days’ rest, but the decision should be a no-brainer for the Dodgers.
Giants second baseman Donovan Solano celebrates as Dodgers hitter Gavin Lux stands stunned.

Elliott: Dodgers and Giants finished the season one win apart. They’re one big win apart again

Instead of being one game away from extending their postseason, the Dodgers are one game away from ending it. Either they win Tuesday or it’s over.
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux reacts after a pop fly out to end game three of the 2021 National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. The Giants won 1-0. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ approach is sound at the plate in Game 3, but the Giants made key plays

Four takeaways from the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols follows through on a swing.

Commentary: Dodgers’ Albert Pujols excels in shortened, maybe final, playoff start

Albert Pujols, who’s been a positive addition, got two hits in the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS. Could it be his last hurrah in the playoffs?
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria follows through on a swing.

Evan Longoria creates new playoff memories with decisive home run vs. Dodgers

Evan Longoria is making the most of his long-awaited return to the playoffs, hitting a solo home run to lift the Giants to victory in Game 3 of the NLDS.
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner walks off first after flying out.

Dodgers move to brink of playoff elimination after loss to Giants in NLDS Game 3

Evan Longoria’s solo home run in the fifth inning proved the difference, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Giants starter Alex Wood, a former Dodger, ‘feels he’s always the best option’

Giants NLDS starter Alex Wood, with fond memories of helping the Dodgers win the World Series last season, showcases his confidence in Monday’s win.
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, looks back.

Photos: Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 3

Photos from Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
The Dodgers' AJ Pollock connects for a two-run double during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 9, 2021.

Dodgers get back in swing of things in Game 2 as they rout Giants 9-2 to even NLDS

Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock hit two-run doubles in the sixth inning, sparking the Dodgers to a 9-2 victory over the Giants in Game 2 of the NLDS.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Corey Knebel pitches.

Corey Knebel emerging at right time: Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS takeaways

Corey Knebel’s emergence as a reliable arm in the Dodgers’ bullpen could come in handy if Max Scherzer runs into problems in Game 3.
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer is working on rediscovering his dominance for Game 3 vs. the Giants

The Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer to be their playoff ace, but the veteran pitcher has struggled in recent starts. Will he turn things around vs. Giants?
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on a swing.

Plaschke: Cody Bellinger goes from hapless to heroic in Dodgers’ victory over Giants

Cody Bellinger seemed like the last player in the Dodgers’ lineup to spark a scoring surge until he did just that in NLDS Game 2 against the Giants.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: San Francisco Giants fans hold signs and cheer while Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia leaves the game during the eighth inning at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In search of a California dividing line, where Giantslandia starts and Dodgersville ends

As boundaries go, the dividing line between blue California and its orange-and-black counterpart is less distinct than the Mason-Dixon line or the 38th parallel.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the National League Division Series, we asked fans what this rivalry means.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts follows through on a swing for an RBI single to score AJ Pollock as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey looks on during the second inning of game two in the 2021 National League Division Series at Oracle Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Patience at the plate pays off: Takeaways from Dodgers’ win against Giants

All the chatter about the Dodgers’ inability to make adjustments at the plate and deliver in the clutch disappeared during Saturday’s win.
The Dodgers' Mookie Betts fields a ball hit by San Francisco's Brandon Crawford during the sixth inning Saturday night.

Hernández: A little Mookie Magic helps the Dodgers slam the door on Giants

Mookie Betts’ thunderbolt from right field elicited memories of the game-altering defensive plays he made for the Dodgers last year against Atlanta.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias.

Dodgers’ Julio Urías continues superb season, and Gabe Kapler saw it coming

Julio Urías stymied the Giants in a 9-2 win in Game 2 of the NLDS. Giants manager Gabe Kapler foresaw big things for Urías when he worked for the Dodgers.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts celebrates.

Dave Roberts proves the doubters wrong with Dodgers’ Game 2 lineup changes

Dave Roberts’ bold decisions with the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 2 proved critical in helping the team secure a series-tying win over the Giants.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler reacts after giving up a homer to the Giants' Kris Bryant in the seventh inning Oct. 8, 2021.

Dodgers’ offense goes missing in shutout loss to Giants in NLDS Game 1

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb leaves the Dodgers frustrated at the plate and Walker Buehler gives up two home runs in 4-0 loss in NLDS Game 1 loss.
Giants fans cheer behind the Dodgers' bench after a fifth-inning strikeout by AJ Pollock at Oracle Park on Oct. 8, 2021.

Plaschke: Giants and their fans win Game 1 of grudge match. They ‘beat L.A.’

In the first postseason meeting between the Dodgers and rival Giants, San Francisco and its thirsty fans claimed a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. The Giants won 4-0. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hernández: Feast-or-famine offense makes an ugly return in Dodgers’ loss to Giants

On the same night the Giants returned to the playoffs, another constant of Octobers past resurfaced. The All-or-Nothing Dodgers are back.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, from second from left, sits on the bench with Chris Taylor.

Max Muncy and his Giant-toppling reputation sorely missed in Dodgers’ Game 1 loss

The magnitude of Max Muncy’s absence from the middle of the Dodgers’ batting order was vividly on display in the Dodgers’ 4-0 playoff loss to the Giants.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock reacts after striking out.

Dave Roberts needs to sledgehammer lineup: Takeaways from Dodgers’ loss to Giants

Dave Roberts plans to shake up his lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS, but the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Giants shows big changes must be made.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, rounds first on a double.

Dodgers defeat Giants 9-2 in Game 2 of the NLDS; series tied 1-1

Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock each drive runs and Will Smith homers to power the Dodgers to a series-tying 9-2 win over the Giants in NLDS Game 2.
The Dodgers' Julio Urías raises his glove as he walks off the mound after the top of the first inning Oct. 2, 2021.

Julio Urías’ role for Dodgers this postseason is clear: He’s a starter

In past postseasons, the Dodgers have used Julio Urías as a starter and reliever. But in 2021, he will get the call from the start, beginning Saturday in Game 2 against the Giants.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner walks off the field after striking out to end the top of the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Photos: Dodgers struggle in 4-0 loss to Giants in NLDS Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 in the National League Division Series.
San Francisco Giants closing pitcher Dominic Leone, right, and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) react after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 11-4. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Nine reasons the Dodgers should be concerned about the Giants in the NLDS

Their roster is more unsung than the Dodgers’, but the Giants are experienced, have an outstanding bullpen and optimize the platoon advantage.
Dodgers' Steve Finley, center with helmet, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam.

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry has had everything — except, until now, a postseason meeting

There has not, until this year, been a Dodgers-Giants postseason series, but there have been two of the most memorable tiebreaker playoffs, among other epic moments.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Manager Gabe Kapler.

Hernández: Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler’s shared history extends beyond Dodgers-Giants rivalry

Gabe Kapler was a candidate for the Dodgers managerial job before Dave Roberts landed the role, and their crossed paths in baseball have a deep history.
Illustration of Buster Posey and Julio Urías with small scenes of Bobby Thomson and Juan Marichal

Plaschke: Dodgers vs. Giants: Greatest rivalry in sports is about to reach another level

The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Giants is the biggest matchup ever in the rivalry’s 131-year history.
San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Shades of K-Rod, or Eric Gagne? This Giants phenom could haunt Dodgers

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval could be a threat to the Dodgers’ quest to repeat as World Series champions.
‘Love sees no colors!’ How families with Giants and Dodgers fans are handling the NLDS

We asked readers who live in a divided house to tell us how they’re coping with the Dodgers or Giants fan in their life.

L.A. versus San Francisco in first baseball playoff ever.

Column: Dodgers vs. Giants is more than a game. It’s California’s ultimate divide

The clash between baseball rivals reflects a broader competition between north and south.
A San Francisco Giants fan waits outside of Oracle Park before Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Giants-Dodgers rivalry sometimes has turned ugly. In San Francisco, few fans forget

As Giants fans prepared to watch Friday’s game, they accused Dodger enthusiasts of being arrogant, glitzy and unable to hold their liquor.
Maryanna Solis with her husband Michael and daughter Millie at Dodger Stadium.

She’s a Dodgers fan. He’s a Giants fan. Can their love survive the NLDS?

The NLDS between the Dodgers and the Giants, the first postseason series between the bitter rivals, will divide the state and households alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game against the St Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Taylor’s walk-off homer lifts Dodgers over Cardinals in NL wild-card game

Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the ninth lifts the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebration after Chris Taylor hitts the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Complete coverage of the National League wild-card game

The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. PDT. Here’s the Los Angeles Times’ coverage leading up to the game.
Little weed nug sluggin' a baseball.

What the favorite pot strains of Dodgers and Giants fans say about the archrivals

When it comes to cannabis, this historic baseball rivalry between Los Angeles and San Francisco is Kush vs. Cookies, and everyone’s a winner.
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Elliott: For unlikely Dodgers heroes Taylor and Bellinger, the kind of moment ‘you dream about’

After struggling at the plate this season, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger are at the center of the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts while running.

Plaschke: The Shot Heard Round the Ravine: Dodgers top Cardinals in epic wild-card walkoff

The October Dodgers are back and will now meet those gawd-awful San Francisco Giants in a postseason series for the first time in the teams’ 131-year rivalry.
