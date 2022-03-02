How the MLB lockout is affecting the Dodgers’ offseason plans

There won’t be baseball in Chavez Ravine on March 31 after all.

Despite a ninth straight day of negotiations between Major League Baseball owners and the players union on Tuesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first week of regular-season games with the sides still unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The decision will cause the biggest disruption yet to a 2022 campaign that had already seen offseason activity halted, the early weeks of spring training lost and a portion of the exhibition schedule canceled.

Now the regular season is under siege too, with the first two series of the schedule wiped out league-wide — the Dodgers were supposed to be on a seven-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks starting March 31 — and animosity between the sides continuing to persist amid the sport’s longest work stoppage in a quarter-century.

Advertisement

For the Dodgers, it means planning for the 2022 campaign remains on hold, leaving some of their biggest offseason questions up in the air.

As the lockout drags on, here are five ways it is impacting the team.

Free-agency freeze

Before the lockout, the Dodgers didn’t make many major offseason splashes. While they added Andrew Heaney for rotation depth, re-signed versatile Chris Taylor and avoided arbitration with Cody Bellinger, they largely stood pat during a frantic finish to the pre-lockout free-agency market.

The expectation was that the team would pursue bigger names once the offseason resumed. When that will be, however, remains unclear.

Among stars who remain unsigned, the top target for the Dodgers could be first baseman Freddie Freeman.

While the Southern California native has spent his entire pro career with the Atlanta Braves, he didn’t agree to a new contract with the defending World Series champions before the start of the lockout, with reports indicating a gulf exists between him and the club on a long-term deal.

Freddie Freeman, right, helped the Atlanta Braves beat the Dodgers in the NLCS last season. The Dodgers may pursue the free-agent first baseman once the lockout is over. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

If the Braves fail to retain the 32-year-old, the Dodgers seem to be a logical fit. He would give them a left-handed power bat, which would help compensate for the loss of Corey Seager. He would solidify the team’s first base position, especially with Max Muncy coming back from a torn elbow ligament. And he would add more depth to a lineup that will have to adapt the forthcoming addition of the designated hitter to the National League.

Freeman isn’t the only star who could be an option for the Dodgers. Prior to the lockout, the team was reportedly linked to former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki. They might be in the market for more pitching depth, too.

But the longer the lockout lasts, the less time will be left for offseason transactions, and the more frantic the process will become for the Dodgers to bolster their roster before the start of the year.

Kershaw, Jansen and Kelly remain in limbo

Aside from adding potential new players, the Dodgers still have several free agents of their own whose futures remain up in the air.

Clayton Kershaw is the biggest unknown. While the 14-year veteran has spent the entirety of his career in Dodger blue, he remains a free agent and hasn’t sounded much like a player on the verge of retirement during recent interviews.

A return to the Dodgers still likely represents his best chance at competing for another championship. But the possibility he signs elsewhere — notably, staying home in Texas to play for the Rangers — hasn’t been eliminated.

In the bullpen, Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly are also still on the market. Jansen has been the team’s closer for the past decade and Kelly recently expressed a desire to stay in L.A., but they also aren’t guarantees for a return to the club next season.

Like other free agents, they each remain in limbo, forced to wait for the lockout to end before figuring out where they will be playing next season.

Pitching question

The Dodgers will have questions in their pitching staff entering 2022.

As it stands now, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías are set to lead the rotation (Urías is arbitration-eligible, another task that will need to be sorted out once the lockout is lifted) with Heaney and Tony Gonsolin slotting into two of the mid-rotation spots. Beyond that, the options become less clear.

Kershaw’s return would provide a boost. There is also veteran David Price, who started 11 times last year. The club has a collection of prospects potentially nearing big-league roles, too (as well as Dustin May, who is expected to return from Tommy John surgery around the middle of the season).

Blake Treinen, pitching against the Atlanta Braves in the postseason in 2021, could be the Dodgers’ closer this season. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In the bullpen, Blake Treinen and a host of younger arms (including Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Phil Bickford) all return, while Daniel Hudson was signed prior to the lockout. But they could each be asked to take on increased roles if Jansen and Kelly aren’t retained in their leverage roles.

Once the lockout ends, there could be options for the Dodgers to make additions in both free agency (where such veterans as Carlos Rodón and Zack Greinke remain unsigned) and the trade market (where both the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics have reportedly shown a willingness to move talented such starters as Luis Castillo, Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas).

But for a team that stretched its pitching staff thin during the playoffs last year, and could still benefit from bolstering the group before the start of this coming season, all it can do now is wait.

Communication divide

Ever since the lockout went into effect at the start of December, the Dodgers have been barred from communicating with their players on the 40-man roster.

Those restrictions have cost them the chance to work with Heaney and Hudson for a full offseason and spring training, time that could have been spent helping foster improvement in the veterans (similar to how the Dodgers helped Treinen rediscover top form two years ago).

The team has also been unable to work with its list of injured players, including May, Muncy and pitcher Caleb Ferguson (who had Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2020 season).

The communication divide could cause other unforeseen issues, too, with the team unable to take full stock of its roster until they can all convene for the preseason.

Even in a normal offseason, a team’s outlook can change significantly between the start of spring training and opening day. This year, those uncertainties might only grow, especially for a Dodgers team that will be navigating turnover at several key spots on the roster.

Trevor Bauer situation

One big development that happened during the lockout: The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office decided not to charge Trevor Bauer with any criminal offenses stemming from sexual assault allegations made against him last year.

The next question facing Bauer is whether he will be suspended by MLB, a decision that is on hold until the lockout is over. Bauer could appeal any suspension, although the MLB domestic violence and sexual assault policy does not stay any suspension until an appeal is heard. The league also could decide to let the Dodgers decide on any discipline.

The Dodgers have said they are waiting for MLB to conclude its investigation before commenting. Once that process is complete, however, it will likely be up to the team to decide whether or not Bauer pitches for them again.

The Dodgers can release Bauer, though they would have to pay off the remainder of a contract that owes him $32 million this coming season and another $32 million in 2023. They could also attempt to terminate his deal without paying him — the standard player contract allows a team to terminate a deal should the player “fail, refuse or neglect to conform his personal conduct to the standards of good citizenship and good sportsmanship” — though that could trigger a grievance from the pitcher.

Whatever the case, the lockout seems now like one of the last hold-ups preventing the situation from being resolved.