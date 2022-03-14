Dodgers begin spring training as Freddie Freeman speculation continues to swirl

Usually, Major League Baseball’s offseason hot stove plays out behind the scenes, with executives operating in the shadows and news leaking out slowly on social media.

On Monday, however, free-agent speculation took center stage at Camelback Ranch during the Dodgers’ first official workout of spring training.

Just past 11 a.m., Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes walked out of the team’s offices to watch several pitchers throw bullpen sessions.

That’s where they remained when, minutes later, news broke that the Atlanta Braves were acquiring first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics — a move that all but ensured top free-agent target Freddie Freeman won’t be returning to Atlanta this season.

Suddenly, the Dodgers’ chances of signing Freeman, the former MVP first baseman who is one of the biggest remaining free agents on the market, seemed to skyrocket. And for the next half hour, all eyes were on the Dodgers executives who have been leading the team’s pursuit of the 32-year-old slugger.

Friedman and Gomes didn’t offer much outward reaction as speculation swirled around the complex. Friedman chatted with Clayton Kershaw before taking a phone call. Gomes talked with a couple pitching coaches, then huddled with Friedman, manager Dave Roberts and assistant GM Alex Slater for a few minutes before they dispersed to watch action on the backfield.

What they were discussing is unclear — “[Friedman] was talking about other stuff,” Kershaw later claimed with a laugh — and by the end of the afternoon, Freeman still had yet to sign, with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays also all reportedly making a push to get him.

Nonetheless, the theatrical sequence offered a fitting snapshot of this year’s lockout-shortened camp, where typical winter transactions are colliding with a condensed preparation for the upcoming season.

“I think everyone’s excited to be here,” Roberts said. “But just really understanding that it’s gonna be a quick buildup.”

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after his two-run home run in Game 5 of the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Prior to the lockout, Roberts was directly involved in the Dodgers’ pitch to Freeman, making a case directly to the five-time All-Star over a Zoom call.

“At this point in time, he knows what we think of him,” Roberts said. “So he’s got a decision to make.”

On Monday, however, Roberts’ attention had to be elsewhere as he watched this year’s roster — or, at least everyone who has been signed up to now — up-close for the first time.

The day’s big event was a live batting practice by Kershaw, who was facing hitters for the first time all offseason. The left-hander, who had to rehabilitate an elbow injury over the winter, faced four batters and threw 15 pitches before retreating to the bullpen for another inning’s-worth of throws.

“I was really encouraged by today,” said Kershaw, who is hopeful of being ready for opening day. “I felt like everything came out as good as it can for the first time. Hadn’t faced hitters, hadn’t thrown off a dirt mound yet — to do all that stuff and come away feeling good and feel my stuff was in a decent spot was encouraging.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up during a spring training workout on Sunday in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Elsewhere on Monday, Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney and Julio Urias also threw bullpens. Tony Gonsolin followed Kershaw on the mound during the live BP. Trea Turner took grounders at shortstop, moving back to his natural position following the departure of Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers. And most of the Dodgers’ other regulars took the field for the first time this spring.

Yet, in the clubhouse afterward — where reporters were allowed again for the first time since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 — the conversation shifted back to Freeman.

“He would definitely help us tremendously,” said Cody Bellinger, who had been following the day’s developments on Twitter. “I don’t know the details [of the Olson trade to Atlanta] of who he’s got or what he wants to do, but that’s one less team that we have to think about.”

Echoed Turner, a former division rival of Freeman’s while with the Washington Nationals: “I’ve played against Freddie for a long time now and he’s unbelievable. … I don’t know the situation right now. It’s one minute this, one minute that. I can’t keep up with it that much. But hopefully he comes here.”

It’s the kind of waiting game that isn’t unusual in a baseball offseason, but is now unfolding at an uncommon time, clouding the start of Dodgers camp with a major question mark they hope will be resolved, one way or another, in the coming days.