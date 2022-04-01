For a blockbuster move, the Dodgers’ acquisition of Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for AJ Pollock came down to a simple calculation by the front office.

The Dodgers lineup was loaded, but its pitching staff was a little thin.

Pollock had become one of the team’s best hitters the last two seasons, and sending him to the White Sox comes with risks. But to the Dodgers decision-makers, the chance to add a proven closer such as Kimbrel — and balance out the roster in the process — was too valuable to forego.

“As much as the players, clubhouse, manager, staff, the front office loves AJ, we felt like it was a way to balance up the roster, add to our pitching depth,” general manager Brandon Gomes said. “We thought it was the right thing for the team in totality.”

Five ways the trade will impact the Dodgers.