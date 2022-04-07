Advertisement
Dodgers’ opening day roster features only one real surprise

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger gets ready to bat before a spring training game.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger gets ready to bat before a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on March 19 in Peoria, Ariz.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
The Dodgers announced their opening day roster Thursday, unveiling a 28-man group with few surprises a day before their season opener.

As expected, the team will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players when they begin the season against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Major League Baseball expanded rosters to 28 for the opening month of the season and removed limitations on the number of pitchers a team could carry.

The Dodgers position players include catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes; infielders Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, Edwin Ríos and Hanser Alberto; and outfielders Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor.

The Dodgers pitchers include starters Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, Andrew Heaney and Tony Gonsolin; and relievers Craig Kimbrel, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, Garrett Cleavinger, Mitch White, Justin Bruihl, Evan Phillips, Tyler Anderson and David Price.

Left-hander Victor González was the only surprise absence, landing on the injured list to begin the season with elbow inflammation.

Phil Bickford was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City for more work after having a slow ramp-up this spring.

Tommy Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson are also starting the season on the injured list as they finish their recoveries from Tommy John surgery.

