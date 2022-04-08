Freddie Freeman, Dodgers display depth in 5-run inning, beat Rockies on opening day

On the first day of the season, Kyle Freeland became the Dodgers’ first victim.

For three innings Friday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies left-hander was cruising through his start against the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup.

He had six strikeouts. He stranded each of the four runners who reached base. And despite a single from Will Smith and a double from Chris Taylor in the top of the fourth, Freeland was one strike away from getting through another inning unscathed.

But then the Dodgers’ offense awoke from its winter slumber, roaring to life for the first time — and what is certain to not be the last — this season.

Gavin Lux sent a two-run single up the middle to erase the Rockies’ two-run lead. Mookie Betts put the Dodgers in front with an RBI double in the next at-bat. Even after Freddie Freeman’s walk chased Freeland from the game, the pitcher was charged with two more runs when reliever Tyler Kinley gave up an RBI single to Trea Turner and threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

The five-run explosion sparked a 5-3 opening-day win for the Dodgers in front of a sold-out crowd of 48,627 at Coors Field. It also offered a glimpse of how good the team’s lineup could be — a 15-minute sequence that flashed its tantalizing potential.

Will Smith, left, congratulates Chris Taylor after they scored on Gavin Lux’s single in a five-run fourth inning for the Dodgers. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Dodgers are entering this season with sky-high expectations. They are a team that, despite winning a World Series just 18 months ago, still has “something to prove,” in the words of manager Dave Roberts.

Such ambitions have been driven in large part by the talent in their lineup, which Friday included seven All-Stars and three former most valuable players.

All spring, they acknowledged how dangerous they could be, imagining the impact of Freeman’s free-agent signing, better health from Betts, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy, and the return of almost every other key piece from a group that ranked fifth in scoring last year.

Roberts went as far as guaranteeing the Dodgers would win the World Series.

“For me to put it out there and believe that this is what’s going to happen, I think it’s very powerful,” Roberts said this week. “It raises the bar for myself and everyone that’s a part of the Dodgers.”

The Dodgers’ Walker Buehler gave up two runs in five innings and earned the win in his first opening-day start. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

In Game No. 1, they cleared the bar with ease.

The Rockies did strike first, scoring twice in the second on three two-strike hits against Walker Buehler. But the right-hander didn’t surrender anything else in his first opening-day start, completing five innings with five strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ bullpen was hardly tested the rest of the way. Brusdar Graterol stranded a walk in the sixth. Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson handled the heart of the Rockies’ order in the seventh and eighth, respectively. New closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a run in the ninth but still secured his first Dodgers save.

While the Dodgers didn’t score after the fourth inning, they still finished with production from all parts of the lineup. Seven players recorded a hit. Freeman, Taylor and Smith all got aboard twice. And in a reminder of their batting order’s depth, Lux reached base three times from the No. 9 spot.