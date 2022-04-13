Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave is extended again

Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed Wednesday to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through April 22, according to a league source.

The decision came five days before Bauer’s leave was set to expire Sunday. After finishing last season on leave following accusations of sexual assault, Bauer has been on leave this season since March 11. He has not played for the Dodgers or been around the team during that time.

Bauer was cleared in February of criminal charges stemming from the allegations that were brought against him by a woman last June, but he could still be suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred if MLB finds he violated the league’s sexual assault policy. The league could also defer discipline to the Dodgers.

The league is continuing to actively investigate Bauer, who has continued to receive his salary while on leave. A decision could come before Bauer’s current leave expires. The league and union could also agree to extend Bauer’s leave again.

The expectation is that Bauer will be suspended and won’t pitch for the Dodgers again.

Bauer originally went on leave July 2 of last year, several days after a San Diego woman sought a restraining order against him. The restraining order was later denied, and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file criminal charges against the pitcher earlier this year.

Bauer has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he and the woman had consensual rough sex.

Bauer also requested that the Pasadena Police Department supply cellphone records from the woman that his attorneys argued would show the woman had “a plan to seek rough sex so she could later seek to profit.” However, that request was denied by a judge earlier this month.