What you need to know: The Dodgers conclude their 10-game trip with a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Thursday night in Phoenix. The series will be the third meeting between the teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-2 record against the Diamondbacks.

Going into Thursday’s game, the Dodgers, who won two out of three from both the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, will send Mitch White to the mound against Arizona’s Humberto Castellanos. White, who is 1-0 and has an earned-run average of 6.17, recorded his one victory in a relief appearance earlier this season against the Diamondbacks. Castellanos is 3-1 with an ERA of 4.29.

The Dodgers were shutout Wednesday, 1-0, by the Nationals. Julio Urías (3-4) took the loss but the L.A. offense contributed to the defeat, leaving nine runners in scoring position.

The Diamondbacks, who were off Wednesday, beat the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night, 8-6, in a comeback win.

How to watch, stream and listen to the series

Radio: KLAC-AM (570), KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix.

