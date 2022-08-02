Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)

A look back on the life and career of legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94.

Scully served as the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, beginning in 1950. Before retiring at age 88 in 2016, Scully was behind the microphone for some of the Dodgers’ greatest games, including six World Series triumphs. He also called a record 28 World Series broadcasts, 20 no-hitters and three perfect games.

Vin Scully calls a game at Dodger Stadium in 1967 while sitting alongside broadcaster Jerry Doggett. (Associated Press)

April 29, 1960: Mrs. Joan Scully and son Michael, age two months, are Vin Scully’s strongest boosters. Michael wears sweater knitted by Terry O’Malley Seidler. (Los Angeles Times)

Vin Scully has a street named after him at the team’s Dodgertown spring training facility in Vero Beach, Fla., on March 14, 1982. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser, left, talks to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully as Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson listens, Nov. 30, 1989. The trio was on hand to help Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda raise more than $50,000 for the Sisters of Mercy, St. Bernard Convent in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Lowry) (Steve Lowry / Associated Press)

President Ronald Reagan enjoys a laugh with sportscasters Vin Scully, Warner Wolfe and Kelley Michelle of WROR Radio in Boston, Mass., in May 1985. (Associated Press)

Former UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, center, is greeted by sportscaster Vin Scully at the Los Angeles Coliseum Tuesday, May 20, 2008. Wooden was honored as a bronze plaque bearing his likeness was unveiled. (Ric Francis / Associated Press)

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers, makes his traditional introduction to the game during the Dodgers’ opening day game with the Giants at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2009. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers greats (from left) Tommy Lasorda, Steve Garvey and Vin Scully attend a news conference announcing Guggenheim Baseball Management as the new owners of the Dodgers in May 2012. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers announcer Vin Scully looks over his notes before an opening-day game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 4, 2015. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

En foto de archivo del 22 de noviembre del 2016 el narrador Vin Scully recibe la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad de parte del presidente Barack Obama. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

FILE - In this Monday, April 11, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Vin Scully, left, with his wife, Sandra Scully, thanks Dodgers’ fans at a dedication ceremony unveiling a street sign of his namesake at the entrance to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The wife of Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully has died. The Los Angeles Dodgers say Sandra Scully died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at age 76. She had been dealing with the neuromuscular disease ALS over the last several years and died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She and Vin Scully celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

CA.Scully.1.0915.BC.6 –– Dodger announcer Vin Scully sits in broadcasting booth at Dodger Stadium. (Los Angeles Times)

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA – APR. 8, 1985 –– Vin Scully (center), Dodgers announcer, in Dodgertown for Spring Training with pitchers Don Drysdale (left) and Sandy Koufax (right), 1985. UCLA Digital Library ID: b3295_301941–1_sleeve7_frame4 (Los Angeles Times)

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA – APR. 8, 1985 ––Vin Scully with Jerry Doggett in the announcer’s booth at Dodgertown during Spring Training, 1985.UCLA Digital Library ID: b3295_301941–1_sleeve8_frame11 (Los Angeles Times)

Hively, Ken –– – Rachel Robinson widow of Jackie Robinson with Vin Scully, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer, at ceremony where a plaque was installed in the peristyle end of the l.A. Coliseum to honor Jackie Robinson. April 14, 2005. (LOS ANGELES TIMES PHOTO BY KEN HIVELY) (Los Angeles Times)

PASADENA, CA JANUARY 1, 2014 -- Hall of Fame broadcaster and Rose Parade grand marshall Vin Scully waves to the fans during 125th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA Wednesday morning January 1, 2014. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, jokes with Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin during a pregame ceremony inducting Jarrin into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - SEPT. 25, 2016.Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, with wife Sandra Hunt, waves to the fans after the team’s tenth-inning victory over the Rockies on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Dodgers won, 4-3, to clinch the NL West title on Scully’s last day in the broadcast booth at Dodger Stadium. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA SEPTEMBER 23, 2016-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and former pitcher Sandy Koufax hug. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, APRIL 4, 2014 - Dodgers announcer Vin Scully waves to fans as he arrives at the infield to throw the ceremonial first pirch during the season home opener at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)